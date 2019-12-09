MSI's RX 5500 XT Gaming and Mech Graphics Cards Spotted Ahead of AMD Launch

MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT Mech (Image credit: VideoCardz)

AMD is rumored to release its Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card this week. Today, we're already seeing leaks of two of MSI's variants of the upcoming GPU, as reported by VideoCardz.

The AMD Radeon RX 5500-series is expected to land in 4GB and 8GB memory configurations over a 128-bit memory bus and1,408 RDNA cores. The RX 5500 will likely be an OEM-only product and merely a lower-clocked version of the RX 5500 XT.

According to VideoCardz, MSI will release the MSI Radeon 5500 XT Mech as a mainstream option clocked at 1,845 MHz when boosting. The more premium ‘Gaming’ card will reportedly have clock speeds of up to 1,905 MHz under boost. The cards apparently don't deviate from AMD's reference memory clock speed (14 Gbps), which isn't too surprising considering we only see overclocked memory in very select graphics cards nowadays. Both cards are said to feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory and PCIe 4.0 support.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

According to VideoCardz, samples of the RX 5500 XT have already been shipped out to reviewers, and the embargo is set to lift on December 12. If that's true, all details will be confirmed on Thursday.