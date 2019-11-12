MSI's Optix MAG161 is a 240Hz Mobile LCD Screen

CES is around the corner, and one thing that stood out on the trade show's awards page is MSI’s Optix MAG161. This is a mobile display, with a 15.6-inch, 240Hz panel, which should allow for some pretty sweet on-the-go gaming with a strong rig hooked up to it.

At the time of writing though, few details are available. The display comes with a folding stand and is said to be just 5 mm thick, though based on what we see we reckon that this figure describes the width of the bezels. The unit will also have USB Type-C connectors and HDMI, which is fitting for most laptops as DisplayPort connections are usually (but not always) reserved for desktop use.

Right now, there is no information on the exact panel type or resolution, but AnandTech has spotted that it might well be the same panel as MSI features in its high-end gaming laptops such as the GS65 Stealth. This screen has a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 3ms.

Pricing information is also not yet available, nor do we know when it will be available. The only information we know for sure is that the display has won a CES 2020 Innovation Award, so we should find out more in two months.

This wouldn't be the first external monitor with a 240Hz display, though. We saw one previously at Computex in the Asus ROG XG17.