HP’s New Monitors Are Certified in Ways You Never Asked For

HP E24mv G4 (Image credit: HP)

Have you ever been concerned that your monitor wasn’t fit for displaying your next Zoom call? Or were you ever shopping for a PC monitor and yearned for reassurance that it’d work properly with your precious Chromebook? Us neither. But if you want a new display and just don’t feel right pulling the trigger without some random software certifications to validate your purchase, HP’s latest displays may be the best computer monitors for you.

Today, HP announced the HP E24mv G4 FHD Conferencing Monitor. Available in August (price not disclosed yet), it is, as the company put it, “the world’s first Zoom-certified monitor.” What does that mean? Obviously not much on its own, but according to HP, you can now officially “expect a superb conferencing experience with technologies designed to work seamlessly with Zoom.”

Now, we know what you're thinking. Any display at all that can properly connect to your PC should handle your next Zoom meeting perfectly fine. But what the E24mv G4 brings to the (conference) table that most other monitors do not is a pop-up, integrated webcam with 5MP resolution.

(Image credit: HP)

The webcam can tilt 25 degrees and has "improved sensors" for picking up color and light, plus an IR sensor for Windows Hello logins via facial recognition. This all leads HP to call the shooter the “world’s most advanced webcam in a conferencing monitor.”

The E24mv G4 also has two 2W speakers built-in and a pair of microphones for an admittedly complete conference experience--as long as that conference isn't noisy enough to drown out a pair of 2W speakers.

Of course, all of these features are totally applicable to any other videoconferencing app. And we’ve yet to see a Skype-certified monitor (enter diss about Zoom surpassing Skype here), for example, so there’s no big reason to tout Zoom certification over the integrated hardware. But at least someone’s excited about the Zoom stamp of approval.

“We are excited to introduce the first Zoom Certified collaboration display for the personal workplace - the HP E24mv Conferencing Monitor,” Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership, Zoom, said in a statement. “This is the first certification of its kind, involving extensive testing. Zoom is committed to providing video communications that empower people to accomplish more.”

Still, if “Zoom-certified” gets us a decent built-in webcam, microphones and speakers, consider our interest piqued...just don’t tell HP about Google Meet.

Chromebook Certification Too

(Image credit: HP)

Just in case one certification wasn't enough, HP also announced the HP M27fd USB-C Monitor today, its first monitor to earn the Works With Chromebook badge. Google says the badge is awarded to “accessories that will work seamlessly with your Chromebook,” and that the products “are tested and proven to meet Chromebook compatibility standards.” But let’s be real. If you’re settling for a Chromebook, chances are you’re not very particular about your tech anyway. And let's not forget the fact that, if your Chromebook has an HDMI port, it will work with pretty much any monitor or TV made in the last 15 years or so, certification or not.

According to HP’s announcement, Google’s testing emphasizes “specific connectivity, input and power requirements so users have a seamless and compliant pairing experience.” You know what also has specific connectivity, input and power requirements? Literally every type of video connection you might use to plug a Chromebook into any other display.

Of course, HP’s announcement is quick to note that the monitor “also works with any USB-C capable laptop” up to 65W. This Chromebook-certified monitor is more open-minded than you might think.

Finally, to top off the certification cake, the M27fd is also specced to run AMD FreeSync . You know, so you can put your Chromebook away at the end of the day and break out your gaming rig.

The M27fd is available now for $300.

