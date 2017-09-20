Trending

Here Are The PC Specs For 'Need For Speed: Payback'

The release date for Need for Speed: Payback is just around the corner (no pun intended), and Ghost Games just released some new information about the game. Specifically, we now know the minimum and recommended hardware requirements, and it doesn’t seem like you need to an expensive system to play.

In terms of the specs used in both categories, Ghost Games went a bit further and provided additional details for each configuration. With the minimum settings, you’ll have to play the game at 720p resolution if you want 30 frames per second. With the recommended hardware, you’ll get the same framerate at 1080p.

Need for Speed: PaybackMinimum (720p, 30 fps)Recommended (1080p, 60 fps)
CPUIntel Core i3-6300 (Skylake, 3.8 GHz)AMD FX 8150 (Zambezi, 3.6 GHz)Intel Core i5-4690K (Devil's Canyon, 3.5 GHz)AMD FX 8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 750 TiAMD Radeon HD 7850Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX 480
RAM6 GB8 GB
Storage30 GB30 GB
OSWindows 7 (64-bit) or laterWindows 10 (64-bit)
DirectX Version1111
Internet Connection192 Kbps or faster512 Kbps or faster
InputDual analog controllerDual analog controller

In Nvidia’s post on the specs, it also mentioned that you can also play the game at 4K resolution. However, you’ll need a more powerful GPU, specifically the GTX 1070, 1080, or 1080 Ti. In addition to the GPU recommendations, the company also released a small preview of the game running at 4K and 60 frames per second.

One thing of note missing from today’s announcement is support for racing wheels. When the PC version of Need for Speed launched last year, Ghost Games provided a small list of wheels that were compatible with the game. We reached out to the studio to see if additional peripherals will work with Need for Speed: Payback.

For more information about the latest title in the series, you can check out our gameplay video from E3 as well as an in-depth look on its cosmetic and performance customization options. Need for Speed: Paybackarrives on November 10.

NameNeed for Speed: Payback
TypeRacing
DeveloperGhost Games
PublisherEA
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Release DateNovember 10, 2017
13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • techy1966 20 September 2017 15:16
    Look like I am good to go with my system for Recommended specs then sweet.
    Reply
  • zippyzion 20 September 2017 16:16
    I know it will probably play it without a problem... but now that my i5 4590 is below recommended specs, it really hurts my feelings.

    However, that is NOT the most shocking thing on the required hardware list... A DUAL ANALOG CONTROLLER!? Like the peasants use on ye olde consoles? Can I not use my keyboard and mouse? Why is it a requirement? What is going on here!?
    Reply
  • Jeff Fx 20 September 2017 18:05
    >With the minimum settings, you’ll have to play the game at 720p resolution if you want 30 frames per second. With the recommended hardware, you’ll get the same framerate at 1080p.

    This seemed unlikely, since 30fps on a high-end system would be unacceptable to most people, and according to the chart the recommended spec gives you 60fps at 1080p.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 20 September 2017 18:20
    20192946 said:
    I know it will probably play it without a problem... but now that my i5 4590 is below recommended specs, it really hurts my feelings.

    However, that is NOT the most shocking thing on the required hardware list... A DUAL ANALOG CONTROLLER!? Like the peasants use on ye olde consoles? Can I not use my keyboard and mouse? Why is it a requirement? What is going on here!?
    What possible advantage would there be in picking the most binary method of control possible? Of course a controller is listed as the minimum.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 20 September 2017 18:42
    20192946 said:
    I know it will probably play it without a problem... but now that my i5 4590 is below recommended specs, it really hurts my feelings.

    However, that is NOT the most shocking thing on the required hardware list... A DUAL ANALOG CONTROLLER!? Like the peasants use on ye olde consoles? Can I not use my keyboard and mouse? Why is it a requirement? What is going on here!?

    I can't imagine a worse way to play a racing game than with a keyboard/mouse. I suppose you could try to play NFS with a Guitar Hero guitar. That would probably be worse. But either way, keyboard/mouse is still an awful way to play racing games.
    Reply
  • blppt 20 September 2017 19:10
    "I suppose you could try to play NFS with a Guitar Hero guitar."

    Just picturing somebody trying to do that had me ROFL. Post of the day!
    Reply
  • anbello262 21 September 2017 00:16
    Well, I grew up playing NfS on PC with keyboard, so it's not as bad as you make it sound. You get used to it get and becomes really natural. You jsut control it with "PWM" like movement, the same way a digital output can simulate an analog output in electronics.
    Reply
  • chrispham82 21 September 2017 00:34
    Well, you can play this game with a Intel Quad Cores and 1070GTX just fine. However your settings are in Medium with all aspects. Also, you need 16gig Ram.
    Reply
  • darth_adversor 21 September 2017 03:48
    They got the OS requirements reversed. Minimum should be Windows 10, recommended should be 7.
    Reply
  • salgado18 21 September 2017 16:15
    I play racing games for 20 years exclusively on keyboard. Played even Gran Turismo 2 on emulator using keyboard. Played Test Drive Unlimited not only on keys, but with manual clutch tied to shift. And, to date, the only two games unplayable on keyboard were NFS:Shift and NFS:Shift 2, due to their simulation of steering wheel (like a truck simulator, but there it works fine).

    They want people to play on PC using controllers? To me, it's like asking for a webcam or a VR headset: not for me.

    That's fine though, many people have controllers. I just find it sad that they ported a game from consoles, but didn't bother (or want the expense) to adapt to that platform's most common input method.
    Reply