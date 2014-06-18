Core i7-4790K Overclocked to 7003.38 MHz on ASRock Z97 OC Formula

Overclocker Nick Shih has set a new world record for overclocking the Intel Core i7-4790K processor. To do this, he has used the Z97 OC Formula motherboard from ASRock.
The overclocker has brought the CPU up to a frequency of 7003.38 MHz, with two CPU cores enabled and hyper-threading disabled. The core voltage was brought up to a staggering 1.792 V, and to cool this, we can only assume that a lot of liquid nitrogen was consumed.
Of course, such overclocks are not sustainable on a day-to-day basis, but it's always nice to see how close the hardware can be pushed before reaching its breaking point, which seems to be quite high here.
So, when you buy a new motherboard, does this kind of information sway you in favor of the motherboard itself, the vendor, or does it not affect your buying decision at all?
I wouldn't call it holding back, but it degrades the chip and shortens the life of the CPU. Not exactly a good thing..
LOL that "Hyper-Junk" would allow a stock i7-2600K to outperform yours in some games.
What game(s) utilize more than 4 cores efficiently?
I would like to see a stock i7 compete against an OC i7 lol. Even with Hyper Threading disabled. I have a 2600 too @ 4.3 and I really don't see any reason to upgrade.
And this overclock to 7ghz, who cares, its not stable, you can't use it. If it were 5.5 or 6ghz and underwater and stable for daily use with low temps, I would be very excited. I like practicality and usability, those are most important IMHO.
You do know that hyper-threading actually decreases FPS in games, right? Look it up before commenting...
Guild Wars 2 is the big one here... my friend upgraded his i5 to an i7 3770k, and running that at stock speeds against my i5 2500k (4.4 Ghz), he gets about 30% more FPS than I do. Sure that shows that the game has some coding inefficiencies, but still, I just wanna play my game