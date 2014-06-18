Core i7-4790K Overclocked to 7003.38 MHz on ASRock Z97 OC Formula

Overclocker Nick Shih has set a new world record for overclocking the Intel Core i7-4790K processor. To do this, he has used the Z97 OC Formula motherboard from ASRock.

The overclocker has brought the CPU up to a frequency of 7003.38 MHz, with two CPU cores enabled and hyper-threading disabled. The core voltage was brought up to a staggering 1.792 V, and to cool this, we can only assume that a lot of liquid nitrogen was consumed.

Of course, such overclocks are not sustainable on a day-to-day basis, but it's always nice to see how close the hardware can be pushed before reaching its breaking point, which seems to be quite high here.

So, when you buy a new motherboard, does this kind of information sway you in favor of the motherboard itself, the vendor, or does it not affect your buying decision at all?

