'Nioh: Complete Edition' Heads To PC This November

What initially started as an exclusive title for the PlayStation 4 is now coming to the PC. Koei Tecmo announced today that Nioh will be available on Steam later this year in the form of Nioh: Complete Edition.

Unlike the initial release of the game on the PlayStation 4, the PC variant will include all three pieces of downloadable content at launch: “Dragon of the North,” “Defiant Honor,” and “Bloodshed’s End.” Team Ninja, the studio in charge of development, also mentioned that all ninjutsu and onmyo magic abilities as well as the seven weapon types will be available from the beginning of the game, which should provide an advantage in your Souls-like journey.

A quick look at the game’s Steam page shows that it already contains a list of minimum and recommended hardware specs. However, this can be subject to change before launch. The studio also didn’t mention a specific AMD-based CPU in its hardware requirements, but you can always check out the AMD-equivalent chip to the Intel recommendation in our CPU hierarchy page. Just make sure you free up some space on your hard drive—the base game and accompanying DLC will require about 100GB of free space.



Nioh: Complete Edition Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-3550 (Ivy Bridge, 3.3GHz) or newer Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell, 3.5GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780AMD Radeon R9 280 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon R9 380X RAM 6GB 8GB Storage 100GB 100GB OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11

One thing of note from the announcement is that you can play the game with one of two major performance options. “Action Mode” will let you experience Nioh at a stable 60 frames per second, but if you want improved visual quality throughout the game, you can play it at 4K with “Movie Mode.” These options are identical to the ones available to PlayStation 4 Pro users, but console players also received a third option -- Movie Mode (Variable Framerate) -- which provided the visual upgrade with a framerate that sometimes went over the traditional 30 frames per second. We reached out to Koei Tecmo on clarification of the use of these options in the PC version, and we’ll update the story when more information is available.

As a final treat, PC players will also get the Dharmachakra Kabuto, a in-game helmet item exclusively available for the platform. Nioh: Complete Edition arrives on November 7.