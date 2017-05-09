Nvidia To Train 100,000 Developers On Deep Learning AI In 2017

Nvidia launched its Deep Learning Institute a year ago and has already trained more than 10,000 developers. The institute has held training events at companies such as Adobe, Alibaba, SAP, academic institutions, and government agencies. The company states that, in addition to instructor-led workshops, developers have on-demand access to training on the latest deep learning technology using NVIDIA software and high-performance Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 P2 GPU instances in the cloud. The institute is broadening its curriculum to include the applied use of deep learning for self-driving cars, robotics, video analytics, web services, and financial services. The chipmaker is also working with Microsoft Azure, IBM Power, and IBM Cloud teams to port lab content to their cloud solutions.

Greg Estes, vice president of developer programs at Nvidia stated:

"AI is the defining technology of our generation. To meet overwhelming demand from enterprises, government agencies and universities, we are dramatically expanding the breadth and depth of our offerings, so developers worldwide can learn how to leverage this transformative technology."

Nvidia's goal of training 100,000 developers in 2017 will definitely be a challenge, so the company is expanding the Deep Learning Institute through:

New Deep Learning Training Labs: Nvidia is working with Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Google, the Mayo Clinic, Stanford University, as well as the communities supporting major deep learning frameworks to co-develop training labs using Caffe2, MXNet, and TensorFlow.

New Courseware for Educators: Nvidia has partnered with Yann LeCun, director of AI research at Facebook and computer science professor at New York University, to develop the DLI Teaching Kit, which covers the academic theory and application of deep learning on GPUs using the PyTorch framework. Hundreds of educators are already using the DLI Teaching Kit, including the University of Oxford and the University of California, Berkeley.

New DLI Certified Training Partners: Nvidia is expanding the Deep Learning Institute ecosystem by providing materials and certifying instructors from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Microsoft.

The Deep Learning Institute will offer 14 different labs and train more than 2,000 developers on the applied use of AI at Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California.