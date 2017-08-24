Latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver Prepares You For 'Destiny 2' Beta, 'ARK: Survival Evolved'

A brand new Nvidia GeForce Game Ready driver is now available. In addition to support for the upcoming Destiny 2 beta next week, driver version 385.41 also features optimizations for a plethora of upcoming titles.

The so-called “Game Ready” optimizations include support for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds latest update, ARK: Survival Evolved (which leaves early access on August 29), the September 12 release of Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, and F1 2017 (which comes out on August 25). Those participating in the Early Access version of Quake Champions, which started this week, also benefit from the driver update.



Those playing F1 2017 or the Destiny 2 beta on a laptop will notice that the device will not produce as much noise during gameplay. Nvidia added its Whisper Mode profile to the two games, which means that you won’t hear the system fans spinning loudly in the “ultra-efficient mode.” However, you will need to keep your laptop plugged in for the feature to work. Those with SLI configurations should also download the driver, as it includes new or updated multi-GPU profiles for the following titles.

ARK: Survival EvolvedDestiny 2Faith of DanschantFIFA 17IL-2: Sturmovik: Battle of StalingradLawbreakersSecret World LegendsStarpoint Gemini Warlords

There’s also a single fix that remedied framerate issues for those playing Quantum Break on a GTX 970 card. However, there are still a few open issues that can plague Windows 10 users, which you can view below.

[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763][SLI + HDR][Multi-GPU][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1][DirectX 12]: Corruption occurs in the game. [200339275][HDR][GeForce 1080][Battlefield 1]: There is heavy color saturation when the display is set to non-native resolutions and refresh rates. [200339279][GeForce GTX 1070][Surround]: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround. [1932397] [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: With G-Sync enabled, stuttering occurs when playing games on the external display. [1931970][GeForce GTX 1050 Ti][The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth]: Low frame rate and lagging occurs when playing the game in full-screen mode. [200332803][Notebook][Minecraft]: Low frame rates when playing the game in full-screen mode on Optimus notebooks. [1976442]

You can download the driver via your GeForce Experience app or through Nvidia’s website. You can also check out the full release notes on the latest driver here.