Latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver Prepares You For 'Destiny 2' Beta, 'ARK: Survival Evolved'

A brand new Nvidia GeForce Game Ready driver is now available. In addition to support for the upcoming Destiny 2 beta next week, driver version 385.41 also features optimizations for a plethora of upcoming titles.
The so-called “Game Ready” optimizations include support for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds latest update, ARK: Survival Evolved (which leaves early access on August 29), the September 12 release of Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, and F1 2017 (which comes out on August 25). Those participating in the Early Access version of Quake Champions, which started this week, also benefit from the driver update.
Those playing F1 2017 or the Destiny 2 beta on a laptop will notice that the device will not produce as much noise during gameplay. Nvidia added its Whisper Mode profile to the two games, which means that you won’t hear the system fans spinning loudly in the “ultra-efficient mode.” However, you will need to keep your laptop plugged in for the feature to work. Those with SLI configurations should also download the driver, as it includes new or updated multi-GPU profiles for the following titles.
ARK: Survival EvolvedDestiny 2Faith of DanschantFIFA 17IL-2: Sturmovik: Battle of StalingradLawbreakersSecret World LegendsStarpoint Gemini Warlords
There’s also a single fix that remedied framerate issues for those playing Quantum Break on a GTX 970 card. However, there are still a few open issues that can plague Windows 10 users, which you can view below.
[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763][SLI + HDR][Multi-GPU][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1][DirectX 12]: Corruption occurs in the game. [200339275][HDR][GeForce 1080][Battlefield 1]: There is heavy color saturation when the display is set to non-native resolutions and refresh rates. [200339279][GeForce GTX 1070][Surround]: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround. [1932397] [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: With G-Sync enabled, stuttering occurs when playing games on the external display. [1931970][GeForce GTX 1050 Ti][The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth]: Low frame rate and lagging occurs when playing the game in full-screen mode. [200332803][Notebook][Minecraft]: Low frame rates when playing the game in full-screen mode on Optimus notebooks. [1976442]
You can download the driver via your GeForce Experience app or through Nvidia’s website. You can also check out the full release notes on the latest driver here.
Funny how people claim AMD has bad drivers, yet I've only ever had problems with nVidia's...
When I try to upgrade or clean install the driver package, the process freezes, ultimately causing Windows to crash. When Windows starts up, the driver is partially uninstalled and the display and resolution is jacked up. I have to go in to safe mode, run DDU, then look over the registry for geforce experience keys and remove them or I wont be able to install the new driver.
I have zero issues, until I try to upgrade or clean install.
They had acknowledged the issue, but I haven't seen it in the release notes as fixed or still acknowledged.
I added a Samsung 850 Evo 500gb M.2 drive. Other than the nVidia driver, everything works perfectly.
I had the same issue with an Asus laptop that had a Radeon 7970 in it. Asus quit updating the drivers for their version of the 7970 about a year after I bought the laptop and the standard AMD drivers from the AMD website would not work correctly.
The moral of the story here is if you're buying a "gaming" laptop, prepare to be locked in time with regard to your video drivers after 1-2 years after the laptop's release. Further, you'll get fewer updates than Nvidia or AMD puts out within that time. Also, only use the drivers you can download from the vendor web site (in this case Asus) or proceed at your own risk.
It's in the non-existent fine print.
This is why I have never taken any laptop with the label "gaming" seriously since I owned my own Asus ROG "Gaming" laptop.
Well, I don't take the "Gaming" tag on any machine seriously. I watch the specs and try to check reviews, companies, even reputable ones like ASUS, throw that work around way too much. That being said, from what I've read about this GPU is that it's the desktop class model, however, unlike the desktop 1060 3gb, this one has all the cores unlocked like a 1060 6gb, just half the VRAM. There is no integrated GPU enabled on this laptop.
I know AMD's and nVidia's drivers can be problematic with Optimus and switchable graphics, but I don't have either of those. This is my second laptop with nVidia graphics and I have always used the nVidia website drivers. I am very careful about updating and wait a week or 2 before I do, to make sure I don't get a driver that cooks my GPU.
This is/was a known issue and I have been waiting for nVidia to fix it, but now it seems they just stopped acknowledging it.