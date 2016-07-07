Nvidia Says GeForce GTX 1060 Will Outperform GTX 980, Founders Edition Will Cost $299

Nvidia announced that its GeForce GTX 1060 will launch later this month. The graphics card will take advantage of a new GPU core codenamed “GP106” that is based on the company’s new Pascal architecture.
Like all Nvidia Pascal GPUs, the GeForce GTX 1060 uses TSMC’s 16 nm FinFET transistor technology, which helps reduce power consumption and improve performance. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 contains 1,280 CUDA cores with a reference boost clock speed of 1.7 GHz. Nvidia said that the GPU should be highly overclockable too, as overclocking lab tests performed by the company’s engineers have hit 2 GHz.
The GPU core will have access to a total of 6 GB of GDDR5 clocked at 8 GHz. Nvidia didn’t tell us how wide the bus interface between the CPU and RAM is, but judging by the memory configuration, it’s likely 192-bits wide.
Nvidia claimed that its GeForce GTX 1060 will offer more performance than its outgoing GeForce GTX 980. At the same time, the GPU will consume considerably less power; Nvidia listed its power consumption at 120 W versus the 980’s 165 W TDP.
At first, we thought Nvidia might be talking about VR performance, similar to how it claimed the GeForce GTX 1080 would be seven times faster than the GeForce GTX 980 Ti. This does not appear to be the case, however, as Nvidia also said that the GeForce GTX 1060 will have comparable performance to multiple GeForce GTX 980 Ti GPUs in SLI while running VR content that has been optimized for Pascal.
Although Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition card is a typical full-length GPU, we will likely see more compact models of the GeForce GTX 1060 in the near future. The actual PCB that Nvidia used for the GeForce GTX 1060 is relatively short, so an OEM simply needs to install a smaller cooler to cut several inches off of the card’s overall length.
The default display output configuration on the GeForce GTX 1060 will be three DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.0a connector and a dual-link DVI port.
Nvidia will ship its Founder's Edition GeForce GTX 1060 later this month. Custom versions of the GeForce GTX 1060 developed by Nvidia’s board partners will be available on launch day, as well. The company will also release VR FunHouse on that day, as well as Ansel, which will be used in The Witcher 3 and Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst.
We got a look at one of MSI's upcoming Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPUs (pictured above), which uses a dual-fan cooler design. MSI opted to place a single 8-pin PCI-E power connector on this card to give the GPU extra overclocking headroom.
Nvidia said that it will sell its GeForce GTX 1060 Founder's Edition for $299, but the GeForce GTX 1060 itself caries an MSRP of $249, so versions from board partners will be around that price. The GeForce GTX 1060 will be available from multiple retailers starting July 19.
Update, 6/7/16, 9:30am PT: Corrected a sentence.
RIP AMD :)
Me I'll wait six months and let the dust settle, who knows what async will bring to the game.
Not sure why "RIP AMD".
AMD's 480 runs almost as fast and is around $100 cheaper.
AMD is starting at 250$ (8GB), custom models will go above.
1060 is also starting at the same point.
I guess 1060 will be slightly faster in most games out of the box. But for non seriously overclocked cards, we can claim performance parity.
Nvidia have nice things like shadowplay, better power consumption, better overclocking, better thermals. And if they see that people don't buy the card, they will just lower the price.
What? No it isn't. The 8 GB RX 480 is only about $10 less expensive than OEM GTX 1060.
Even as an Nvidia fan, I do hope AMD can stick with it. Competition is good. It keeps prices down and the market more honest.
There is already no REAL competition. Intel is raping CPU market, Nvidia doing the same to Graphics.
And AMD keeps loosing money for the last 10 years ...
I had to pay 439$ + shipping and taxes for my 1070. It's 100$ more than my last x70 card :(
AMD is not starting at $250... Where did you get that? The 4GB version is $200 (newegg says $199.99, but OoS).
Until the 1060 is out we won't know the actual street price, but since it's nVidia, it won't retail for $300 (or $250 for the other version) like the RX480 is. I do believe it will be slightly faster (hence the slight price premium) and I also agree that partners will bring great versions of it.
In any case, that logic also applies to AMD's RX480. I'd love to see them side by side at stock and partners cards.
Cheers!