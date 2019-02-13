Nvidia Purportedly Prepares GeForce GTX 1660 Ti With 3GB of VRAM

Nvidia has yet to announce the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti gaming graphics card, but a recent Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listing seemingly points to the chipmaker working on a 3GB variant.

The GeForce GTX 1060 initially launched with 6GB of GDDR5 memory. Months later, Nvidia released a cut-down version of the graphics card with the memory sliced in half. Apparently, old habits die hard, and Nvidia is about to pull a Deja-vu move with the upcoming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

As per the models listed in the EEC entry, Asus is preparing a plethora of aftermarket GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards–eleven with the 6GB configuration and nine with the 3GB configuration. As usual, enthusiasts can expect to find products from Asus's different product lines, such as the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix, The Ultimate Force (TUF), Dual, Expedition, Turbo, and Phoenix series. However, Asus apparently reserved the ROG Strix branding for 6GB models.

Asus might have up to three variants of a few selected models. The normal version speaks for itself, while Advanced versions feature slightly higher clock speeds and the OC versions should come with the highest out-of-the-box overclock.

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Models

Part Number Model DUAL-GTX1660Ti-6G Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti DUAL-GTX1660Ti-A6G Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Advanced Edition DUAL-GTX1660Ti-O6 Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC EX-GTX1660Ti-O6G Asus Expedition GeForce GTX 1660 Ti PH-GTX1660Ti-6G Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti PH-GTX1660Ti-O6G Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC TUF-GTX1660Ti-6G-GAMING Asus TUF GeForce GTX 1660 Ti TUF-GTX1660Ti-O6G-GAMING Asus TUF GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC TURBO-GTX1660Ti-6G Asus Turbo GeForce GTX 1660 Ti ROG-STRIX-GTX1660Ti-A6G-GAMING Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Advanced Edition ROG-STRIX-GTX1660Ti-O6G-GAMING Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 3GB Models