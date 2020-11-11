Trending

Rumored $999 RTX 3080 Ti Could Face Radeon RX 6900 XT

A new, high-end card could be on the way.

Nvidia could have a new competitor for the top of AMD's Big Navi graphics card stack. New rumors have surfaced claiming that the Green Team is preparing an answer for AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT. Avid Twitter user kopite7kimi, who has been accurate on previous Ampere leaks, shared the potential specifications for a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Although Chinese news outlet HKEPC confirmed the specifications with an alleged Nvidia board partner, it's advisable to treat the information with some caution.

According to the rumors the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti reportedly employs the GA102 die, the silicon that powers the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080. What might be the most shocking part from the leak is the possibility of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti coming with nearly identical core specifications to the GeForce RTX 3090, suggesting similar performance. If true, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti may land with 10,496 CUDA cores, 328 Tensor cores and 82 RT cores. Therefore, the main performance differentiator seemingly lies within the memory configuration.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is rumored to feature 20GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 19.5 Gbps. That's just 4GB less than what's on the GeForce RTX 3090. In order to keep the two Ampere-based graphics cards apart, it's plausible  that Nvidia could restrict the memory interface on the GeForce RTX 3080 to 320-bit. If so, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would deliver a memory bandwidth up to 780 GBps, just a 16.7% decrease from what the GeForce RTX 3090 offers.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specifications

GeForce RTX 3090Radeon RX 6900 XTGeForce RTX 3080 Ti*GeForce RTX 3080GeForce RTX 3070
Architecture (GPU)Ampere (GA102)RDNA 2 (Navi 21)Ampere (GA102)Ampere (GA102)Ampere (GA104)
CUDA Cores / SP10,4965,12010,4968,7045,888
RT Cores8280826846
Tensor Cores328N/A328272184
Texture Units328320328272184
Base Clock Rate1,400 MHz1,825 MHz?1,440 MHz1,500 MHz
Boost Clock Rate1,700 MHz2,250 MHz?1,710 MHz1,730 MHz
Memory Capacity24GB GDDR6X16GB GDDR620GB GDDR6X10GB GDDR6X8GB GDDR6
Memory Speed19.5 Gbps16 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth936 GBps512 GBps780 GBps760 GBps448 GBps
ROPs1121281129696
L2 Cache6MB4MB5MB5MB4MB
L3 CacheN/A128MBN/AN/AN/A
TDP350W300W320W320W220W
Transistor Count28.3 billion26.8 billion28.3 billion28.3 billion17.4 billion
Die Size 628 mm²536 mm² 628 mm² 628 mm²392 mm²
MSRP$1,499$999$999$699$499

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Given the similarities and differences, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would be a limied version of the GeForce RTX 3090. However, NVLink is still exclusive to the GeForce RTX 3090, but the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti purportedly features the same 320W TDP (thermal design power) as the GeForce RTX 3080. The lower TDP on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti implies that its clock speeds should be lower than the GeForce RTX 3090.

There are no reviews of the Radeon RX 6900 XT yet. However, if AMD's Big Navi benchmarks are accurate, the Radeon RX 6900 XT ties the GeForce RTX 3090 in 4K gaming, but outperforms it in lower resolutions, such as 2560 x 1440. Nonetheless, it's important to highlight that AMD performed its tests with Smart Access Memory activate, a feature which boosts the performance on Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards when they are installed in the same system with a Ryzen 5000 chip. At this point in time, it's unclear if you'd get the same performance with a different CPU.

Assuming that the performance gap between the GeForce RTX 3090 and Radeon RX 6900 XT isn't substantial, Big Navi's appeal comes from its lower price tag. The Radeon RX 6900 XT has a $999 MSRP, while Nvidia prices the GeForce RTX 3090 at a whopping $1,499. That's where Nvidia will attack AMD. HKEPC's sources allege that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will hit the market at $999 to be on equal footing with the Radeon RX 6900 XT. If that's the case, the winner might not be who's faster, but who's more widely available. 

We already know from Nvidia's CEO that the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 shortages will last until next year. So, it's no surprise that the rumors point to a January 2021 release for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The question remains whether Nvidia would have enough supply of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The Radeon RX 6900 XT will go on sale on December 8 so, if you can actually find one in stock, AMD's card has the first-mover advantage.