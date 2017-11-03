Trending

Nvidia Teases New Titan X Collector's Edition

Nvidia teased a new Titan X Collector's Edition graphics card in a 13-second-long video titled "It's coming..." Details about the card are scarce—13 seconds doesn't offer a whole lot of time to discuss specs and features—but we suspect people will be hyped for the card nonetheless.

Nvidia last expanded its Titan lineup with the Titan Xp in April. (Check out our review.) Before that, it refreshed the plain 'ol Titan X with the Pascal architecture that debuted with the GTX 1070 and 1080. Now it seems the Titan X is due for another refresh.

You can check out the video yourself below:

The big question is whether the Titan X Collector's Edition will run on the Pascal architecture or the new Volta architecture. Volta is currently used in AI-focused cards used bv companies like Facebook, but it's expected to reach the consumer market eventually, although Nvidia won't say when.

We won't know if the Titan X Collector's Edition is merely a slightly modified refresh of the existing Titan X or if it's the next iteration of the Titan lineup until Nvidia shares more than a 13-second video about it. For now, at least, you can acquaint yourself with the current Titan cards:

GPUTitan XpTitan X
SMs3028
CUDA Cores3,8403,584
GPU Boost Clock1,582MHz1,582MHz
GFLOPs (Base Clock)12 Tflops10,609 Gflops
Memory Data Rate11.4Gbps11Gbps
Memory Bandwidth547.7GBps484GBps
TDP250W250W
Process Node16nm16nm
24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • phobicsq 03 November 2017 18:28
    They are just going to PO the xp owners....
    Reply
  • grimfox 03 November 2017 18:45
    So there's the Xp XP and now the XPCE. And it'll probably cost 1200.
    Reply
  • David_24 03 November 2017 19:03
    remember to keep it in the box and never open it. It's a collectors edition!
    Reply
  • 10tacle 03 November 2017 19:21
    20339079 said:
    remember to put it in the box and never open it. It's a collectors edition!

    LOL you beat me to the punch. Who in the world ever buys a GPU for a collector's item? They depreciate as fast as a typical new car. I can see it with a retail boxed game or Blu-Ray movie collection, but seriously. A GPU? Nvidia needs to fire the marketing geniuses who not only came up with this idea, but approved it.
    Reply
  • David_24 03 November 2017 19:37
    Titan x's deserve equal treatment and affirmative action. It's not just a 1080's world you know.
    20339135 said:
    20339079 said:
    remember to put it in the box and never open it. It's a collectors edition!

    LOL you beat me to the punch. Who in the world ever buys a GPU for a collector's item? They depreciate as fast as a typical new car. I can see it with a retail boxed game or Blu-Ray movie collection, but seriously. A GPU? Nvidia needs to fire the marketing geniuses who not only came up with this idea, but approved it.

    Reply
  • David_24 03 November 2017 19:40
    I for one wish I had a time machine so I could take 3 of these into 2020 and sell them for double the price unopened!
    20339135 said:
    20339079 said:
    remember to put it in the box and never open it. It's a collectors edition!

    LOL you beat me to the punch. Who in the world ever buys a GPU for a collector's item? They depreciate as fast as a typical new car. I can see it with a retail boxed game or Blu-Ray movie collection, but seriously. A GPU? Nvidia needs to fire the marketing geniuses who not only came up with this idea, but approved it.

    Reply
  • redgarl 03 November 2017 20:24
    After that you ask me why I am not too fond of Nvidia... this kind of stuff.

    Also, just general experience, all my problems were with Nvidia cards. The last one was this year with a wonderful EVGA 1080 FTW... the worst GPU I have ever owned!
    Reply
  • x573V30 03 November 2017 20:56
    With no real competition from AMD (like the good ol' days) NVIDIA is just holding back, milking the sh!t out of old technology playing us consumers for fools..
    Reply
  • TMTOWTSAC 03 November 2017 21:29
    20339486 said:
    With no real competition from AMD (like the good ol' days) NVIDIA is just holding back, milking the sh!t out of old technology playing us consumers for fools..

    If you really want to feel the rage, imagine if Vega had been 10% faster, and instead of a collectors edition Titan Nvidia was pushing out consumer Volta cards and Pascal cards on markdown for the holidays.
    Reply
  • bit_user 03 November 2017 21:57
    Enough rehashing the same Pascal GPUs, guys. Give us Volta!
    Reply