Nvidia Wins Lawsuit Over $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Mining-Related Sales

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Nvidia misled investors over $1 billion in sales to cryptocurrency miners.
The lawsuit claimed that roughly 60-70% of Nvidia’s sales in China, its largest market, were to miners in 2017 and 2018. That alone might not have been an issue, but the company was accused of keeping the extent of the mining industry’s influence on its success a secret from investors by attributing those sales to its Gaming division.
Nvidia didn’t share information specifically related to cryptocurrency mining until the first quarter of 2018, and that was to warn investors that it expected those sales to decline by 66% the following quarter, largely because of the crypto market bust. The disclosure caused a 7.85% drop in the company’s share price despite record profits.
It’s not hard to see why some Nvidia shareholders were upset about the news. But it wasn’t exactly a secret that GeForce-branded graphics cards were popular with miners, either, despite the fact that they were originally developed for PC gaming. That appears to be why Gilliam sided with Nvidia by dismissing the lawsuit.
Gilliam essentially said in the filing that the plaintiffs failed to provide adequate evidence that Nvidia misled investors throughout 2017 and 2018. The company acknowledged that some of the sales of GeForce products were to miners, even if it didn’t provide exact figures, and that appears to have satisfied Gilliam.
Mining remains a lucrative business for Nvidia —the company estimated that between $100 and $300 million of its Q4 2020 revenues were from sales to miners. That variance shows two things. The first is that Nvidia still can’t determine exactly how much of its sales can be attributed to people mining cryptocurrency.
The second is that mining remains a relatively small aspect of Nvidia’s business. The company reported $5 billion in revenues, $2.5 billion of which came from the Gaming division, last quarter. Even if the $300 million attributed to miners is a conservative estimate, the vast majority of Nvidia’s revenues came from elsewhere.
That probably won’t be particularly comforting to enthusiasts competing with cryptocurrency miners over the short supply of available graphics cards (and gaming notebooks) for their builds. It should help Nvidia shareholders understand the mining industry’s effect on the company, though, so it’s still a win of sorts.
It's simply Tulip Mania. Crypto has no intrinsic worth other than the electricity you burned up doing math. Most forms of actual, real currency are backed by some other commodity. Gold, Silver, Oil, etc. Some are backed by other currencies such as when a foreign country uses the US Dollar as the basis of it's own currency. Crypto is inherently worthless. The only value it has is what you can convince the next sucker to buy it for with actual, real money.
I think it can be beat at its own game by building houses out of the discarded GPUs once they have out-lived their purpose.
People would look at the houses and say "That is beyond stupid!"... then the point will suddenly sink in, and they will want to buy those houses.
Deep Thoughts, (not) by Jack Handey
Crypto may have it's place an electronic store of value and/or a medium of exchange. But the reality is, you lose electrical power, and crypto is worthless. You lose your crypto drives or usb sticks, or the clearinghouse loses your crypto, you're screwed.
Gold/silver won't become useless due to power outages, or be erased or stolen remotely.
No currency has intrinsic value - so Crypto is no different. "actual, real currency" are not backed by gold or diamonds or anything. Crypto can be used to buy actual real world goods and services - therefore it has value - that all may change tomorrow - but we might get attacked by Giant Possums from Space.
"The only value it has is what you can convince the next sucker to buy it for with actual, real money." Are you new to capitalism? Kinda the basis for the whole economy.
Sounds to me like you wish you did but do not have any Crypto. Those of us who mined BTC back in 2009 were able to rack up significant sums of BTC which at the time were worthless (at the time was estimated they were worth 10 cents. so little more than 74K BTC were "worth" $7,400. Funny thing is when I sold a slug of them when they reached ~$9,800 per - I received another worthless currency with no intrinsic value - the US Dollar - and a lot of them. ETH was $100 not long ago and went for over $1900 recently - it is down - but still many multiples of $100.
This is capitalism - and before the argument for going "back on the gold standard" - all I can say is LOL.
There has been 244,000 Metric Tons of gold discovered to date
537,933,400 LB = 8,606,758,400 OZ
as of today (March 5 2021) spot gold is $1700 per OZ - from 1992 - 2004 gold never above $400 per OZ
$14.631 Trillion dollars US value of entire world gold supply - US GDP is 1.5X the value of all gold ever discovered at $1700 per OZ.
at $400 per oz (was often below 300, but will use 400) = $3.443 Trillion dollars or a little less than 2 months of US GDP.
This is why we are off the Gold Standard.
World GDP is a little less than $84 Trillions dollars US value, with the US accounting for almost $21 Trillion.
I think you really have no clue what is going on in crypto/block chain world. When I started looking into what is going on I really got amazed!
Also, the amount of crypto that can be mined is limited to prevent hyper inflation, which can plague any currency