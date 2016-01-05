Origin PC Goes Custom With Chronos SFF Case, Omni AIO Gaming PC

Origin PC announced two new products for its lineup of build-to-order PCs at CES. The Chronos series received a new mini-ITX case option in the form of a custom-designed small form factor (SFF) chassis, and the company debuted its first-ever all-in-one (AIO) gaming PC, the Omni.

The Chronos SFF

Previously, the Chronos line offered a wide variety of mini-ITX and micro ATX consumer-grade cases such as the EVGA Hadron, the Corsair 250D and 350D, and the Silverstone SG08 and FT03. Now, Origin PC has debuted its own exclusive case, dubbed the Chronos SFF.

Origin claimed this custom-designed chassis is the smallest it offers, measuring only 11.75 x 4 x 13.75 inches. The other previously available mini-ITX cases will no longer be a configurable option from Origin’s custom shop after launch, making the new Chronos SFF the standard for all Chronos-branded mini-ITX platforms going forward.

Don’t let the small size fool you into thinking this PC has limited horsepower. The new Chronos SFF can house virtually any mini-ITX motherboard on the market, and it supports up to an Intel Core i7-5960X (X99 platform) or an i7-6700K (Skylake) processor, a 120 mm sealed liquid-cooling radiator, up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to four 2.5-inch SSDs and one 3.5-inch HDD. In addition, this tiny box can accommodate up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan graphics card.

The case can be oriented vertically, horizontally and even upside-down due to detachable magnetic feet. In addition, Origin PC offers its usual bonus options, such as custom automotive paint or custom airbrushed artwork.

Customized SFF cases seem to be the name of the game lately for custom PC builders. iBuypower recently debuted its own custom Revolt case, and the trend seems to be continuing across the boards with other popular boutique shops. Origin’s Chronos SFF case seems to emphasize practicality over a flashy futuristic novelties, and it can still support some of the highest level of hardware available for enthusiasts today.

The Omni AIO Gaming PC

Another trend that seems to be developing is the advent of AIO gaming PCs. In the past, AIOs have seemed pretty limited in performance due to restricted thermal dissipation and chassis space, offering basic screens and less-than-impressive graphics power. However, Origin PC seems to have cracked that nut with the debut of its Omni AIO gaming PC.

The Omni is a fully-customizable AIO desktop that features a 34-inch ultra-wide (21:9) 3440 x 1440 QHD curved 3K display. Official specs are not currently available, but the Omni is designed to house almost any mini-ITX motherboard (X99 and Z170), and it can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-5960X or Core i7-6700K processor, Origin’s Frostbyte liquid-cooling system, up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and up to an Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan graphics card. (That’s right, a GTX Titan in an AIO PC.)

By positioning the GPU sideways, you can fit the graphics card right into the chassis; it takes up no more space than the height of the motherboard. Although this is an innovative approach to giving an AIO PC a significant increase in graphics horsepower, one has to question how Origin is able to provide adequate cooling in such a device.

Until we get a full peak inside the Omni, we can only speculate how the company achieved this feat, but from the looks of the rear panel, there appears to be some significant airflow opportunity in the form of vents shaped like a 120 mm radiator and a graphics card.

You can start configuring the new Chronos SFF gaming PC on Origin’s website this February, and the Omni will become available in Q1 2016.

