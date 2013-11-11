Panasonic 4K 20-inch Slate Arriving January Priced at $8K

How big is too big for a tablet? Or should the question be, "How expensive is too expensive?" because Panasonic's latest offering is both huge and expensive. Then again, we never would have imagined that a 20-inch tablet would be cheap. Panasonic announced that its 20-inch 4K resolution tablet will go on sale in the United States priced at $6,000.
We first spotted the device at CES 2013, way back in January, and at the time, we were told it was a prototype. However, it looks like Panasonic is gearing up to launch this behemoth, which it's now calling the Toughbook 4K. Engadget points to Panasonic's website which now carries a full spec sheet and splash page for the Toughpad 4K. The Windows 8.1 tablet is based on a Core i5-3437 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GT 745M graphics. It packs 2 GB of dedicated VRAM, 8 GB of RAM, a 256 GB SSD WiFi, Bluetooth, USB 3.0, and support for SDXC. Of course, the biggest and most notable feature the Toughpad 4K has is the 20-inch 3840 x 2560 LCD with LED backlighting.
These specs line up pretty well with the spec sheet we were given at CES (the CPU is a Core i5-3437 as opposed to a Core i5-3427U). There's also double the RAM and double the storage now (the CES prototype had 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage).
No word on a precise release date other than January, but we'll keep you posted.
Why is the mobile tech using these great resolutions and yet we wait 8 years for new consoles and one of them is still using the same low-res.
But seriously $6K?!?
Obviously this is going to be marketed at professionals, because otherwise no one in their right mind would spend that much on a tablet.
Couldn't they at least through in a built-in 4G LTE modem or something?
And finally, why in heck does it use a 3rd-gen Core i5? Why not a 4th-gen to increase battery life (which will no doubt be very short because of the 4K display). Clearly Panasonic is banking on the 4K gimmick
