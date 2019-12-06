Patriot Launches Viper VPR100 M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD

Patriot Viper VPR100 (Image credit: Patriot)

Patriot has announced the brand's latest Viper VPR100 product line that features capacities from 256GB up to 2TB. The VPR100 promises to deliver uncompromised storage speed and performance while also adding some bling-bling to your build.

The VPR100 adheres to the M.2 2280 form factor and utilizes a standard PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The SSD shows up with a low-profile, military-grade aluminum heatsink decked out with RGB lighting. Patriot even added an external thermal sensor to the SSD to monitor the drive's internal operating temperatures to prevent overheating.

Patriot Viper VPR100 (Image credit: Patriot)

What makes the VPR100's lighting unique is that you can personalize it to your liking through the included Viper RGB software. There are five customizable lighting profiles and eight pre-programmed RGB lighting patterns to choose from. Additionally, the VPR100's lighting is compatible with many motherboard ecosystems, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Patriot notes that using RGB sync could decrease the drive's performance between 20% to 30% depending on the RGB mode selected.

Underneath the VPR100, you'll find a 10-layer PCB that houses Phison's E12 SSD controller. Patriot doesn't specify the type of NAND it uses for the VPR100. The 256GB and 512GB models feature a 512GB DRAM cache while the 1TB and 2TB models come with DRAM cache sizes that match their capacities.

Model Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Random Read Random Write Endurance Warranty Pricing VPR100-2TBM28H 2TB 3,300 MB/s 2,900 MB/s 700,000 IOPS 650,000 IOPS 3,115 TBW 5 Years $399.99 VPR100-1TBM28H 1TB 3,300 MB/s 2,900 MB/s 700,000 IOPS 650,000 IOPS 1,600 TBW 5 Years $229.99 VPR100-512GM28H 512GB 3,300 MB/s 2,100 MB/s 700,000 IOPS 400,000 IOPS 800 TBW 5 Years $134.99 VPR100-256GM28H 256GB 3,300 MB/s 1,000 MB/s 300,000 IOPS 250,000 IOPS 300 TBW 5 Years $94.99

The VPR100 delivers sequential read speeds up to 3,300 MB/s across all capacities. The 256GB and 512GB variants offer sequential write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s and 2,100 MBs, respectively, while the other remaining variants boast speeds up to 2,900 MB/s.

In terms of random performance, the 256GB drive features 300,000 IOPS reads and 250,000 IOPS writes and the 512GB drive offers 700,000 IOPS reads and 400,000 IOPS writes. As for the 1TB and 2TB models, both come with random read and write speeds of 700,000 IOPS and 650,000 IOPS, respectively.

The 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB drives are rated with an endurance of 300 TBW, 800 TBW, 1,600 TBW and 3,115 TBW, respectively. The VPR100 is backed with a limited five-year warranty.

The VPR100 256GB and 512GB models should be available on Amazon soon for $94.99 and $134.99, respectively. The 1TB model costs $229.99 while the 2TB will set you back $399.99.