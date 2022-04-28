PC Vendor Calls on Noctua to Cool RTX 3090 Ti

Sycom, a Japanese PC maker, has begun selling its unique GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphic card featuring a custom-built hybrid cooling system that uses as many as five fans. Sycom's special graphics board can ensure a GPU clock of 1.80 GHz at 65 Celsius and is exclusively available as a built-to-order option for the company's G Master Hydro high-performance desktops.

The Sycom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes with Asetek's GeForce RTX 3080/3090 Hybrid liquid cooling system with a 240-mm radiator equipped with two Noctua's NF-A12x25 ULN fans to ensure quiet operation, reports Hermitage Akihabara. Asetek's LCS is used to cool down the GPU and GDDR6X memory via a dedicated memory cooling plate that has direct contact with the water block. Meanwhile, to cool down the voltage regulator module (VRM) of the board, Sycom uses another triple-fan cooling system.

(Image credit: Hermitage Akihabara)

Since Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is rated for up to 450W thermal design power (TDP), it requires cooling for the GPU, GDDR6X memory, and VRM. Therefore, Sycom's hybrid cooling system with five fans makes a lot of sense for this card, especially for end-users planning to overclock the board further. The manufacturer says that its cooler reduces temperature of an air-cooled GeForce RTX 3090 Ti by 10 to 15 Celsius.

As for performance advantages enabled by the new hybrid cooling, Sycom claims that the board can maintain an average of 1.802 GHz frequency in the Final Fantasy XV benchmark for about 30 minutes at 65 Celsius.

(Image credit: Sycom)

Without any doubts, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a product for die-hard enthusiasts with deep pockets that want every last bit of performance that can be squeezed out of a GPU (as they are not satisfied with out-of-box performance of today's best gaming graphics card). To that end, it is not surprising that there are makers of custom solutions that equip these boards with even more extreme coolers than those designed by Nvidia or its partners.