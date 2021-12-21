Adafruit Joins Us for the Pi Cast: KB2040 and CircuitPython

We’ve got some special guests lined up this holiday for The Picast—our weekly Raspberry Pi -themed podcast. Our present to you this season is a special episode featuring the team at Adafruit scheduled for today, December 21st at 2:30pm EST / 7:30pm BST.

It’s has been an exciting year for the Raspberry Pi and consequently the rest of the community as companies like Adafruit have released a selection of new products based on the new RP2040 processor.

We'll no doubt delve into what the team has been up to this year with particular attention on the new KB2040 Key Board Driver board, which can power a custom keyboard. This is the latest creation from Adafruit and we’re just as excited as you are to see what it’s capable of.

In addition to talking about the KB2040, we’ve also got a chance to get into CircuitPython and explore the new features. If you’re not sure about where to use it, this is a great opportunity to see what it’s capable of.