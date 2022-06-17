PowerColor Launches Radeon RX 6700 Non-XT with 10GB GDDR6

PowerColor has quietly added Radeon RX 6700 non-XT graphics cards into its lineup of products (and no matter how quiet the listing was, @momomo_us discovered it earlier today). The board is aimed at mid-range gaming systems, is based on a cut-down Navi 22 XL graphics processor and features 10GB of GDDR6 and a 160-bit memory bus.

PowerColor's Fighter Radeon RX 6700 closely resembles the company's Fighter Radeon RX 6700 XT, which is not surprising as both use the same Navi 22 GPU. However, in the case of the new board, that GPU comes in a Navi 22 XL flavor and features 2304 stream processors and 80MB of Infinity Cache. In addition, the GPU is clocked at 2330 MHz – 2495 MHz, slightly above AMD's recommendations for regular and boost frequencies, which will yield slightly higher performance. The new board also comes with 10GB of memory connected to the GPU using a 160-bit interface for a 320GB/s peak memory bandwidth.

Rated for up to 175W thermal graphics power, the card is equipped with eight- and six-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors. Meanwhile, the board is cooled down using a dual-fan dual-slot cooler featuring multiple thick heat pipes. The card measures 228x109x32 mm, so it will not fit into a Mini-ITX system, but almost any decent ATX case for gaming systems will have enough space inside for this device.

(Image credit: PowerColor)

Like other Navi 22-based graphic boards, PowerColor's Fighter Radeon RX 6700 XT has three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.1 display output.

Arguably one of the most interesting aspects about AMD's Radeon RX 6700 non-XT boards is their price. The RX 6700 (11.3 FP32 TFLOPS) model sits between the RX 6700 XT with 2560 stream processors (13.2 FP32 TFLOPS) and 12GB of memory priced at $479 and the RX 6650 XT with 2048 stream processors (10.8 FP32 TFLOPS) with 8GB of memory priced at $399. On paper, these three products are very close in terms of their performance, but our own Jarred Walton will uncover the actual performance gaps between these models in due time. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how much AMD and PowerColor will charge for a Radeon RX 6700 board.

PowerColor has not announced when its Fighter Radeon RX 6700 10GB board will be available, but given that it is already listed on its website, expect it on store shelves rather sooner than later.