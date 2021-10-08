Raspberry Pi CM4 Used in Custom Nintendo Switch Lite Replica

The small form factor and processing power of the Raspberry Pi CM4 has made it a go-to choice for many developers looking to create custom handheld consoles. Today we’ve got another impressive CM4-powered handheld to share, this one created by maker known as StonedEdge. After a year of designing and building, they and a friend have managed to create a Nintendo Switch Lite replica featuring a CM4 that runs RetroPie called the RetroLite CM4.

As of right now, the project is not open source, but the makers have taken it under consideration for the future. Until then, curious parties are still welcome to get a close look at the build process and internal components should they seek to create something similar of their own.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gareth Halfacree) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gareth Halfacree)

The CM4 is outputting video to a 5.5-inch LCD IPS screen housed inside of a custom aluminum shell. According to StonedEdge, the housing was designed in Solidworks. It has built-in speakers for audio output and working controls that resemble those on the Switch Lite.

Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we've come across can be taken with you. Because this is a handheld console, portability is a must!. StonedEdge is using a 4000 mAh Lithium Polymer battery to keep things charged.

There are additional modules used throughout the design, details of which can be found in this Raspberry Pi forum post. This thread is a neat snippet into the timeline of the build process but you can find more recent pictures at Reddit. Be sure to follow StonedEdge for more updates on this project and any future Raspberry Pi creations.