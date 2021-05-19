Darth Vader Raspberry Pi Pico PCB Tracks Cryptocurrency

If one thing is certain, it's that Raspberry Pi fans have a taste for science fiction. Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we've seen were inspired by franchises like Harry Potter and Stargate. Today, we're sharing a cool Darth Vader-shaped PCB created just for the Raspberry Pi Pico by TheAmplituhedron.

Not only does this custom board look like one of our favorite space baddies, it also functions as a base for TheAmplituhedron's cryptocurrency tracking project.

There are more details coming out soon but here's what we know so far: The Vader board is designed to support the Raspberry Pi Pico form factor which should also work for Pimoroni's Pico LiPo board. At the top is a place designated for an ST7789 SPI LCD display, likely intended to output cryptocurrency data.

It has space for an ESP01 header which can provide Wi-Fi support with a ESP8266. Lastly there's room for a buzzer, which is great for triggering alerts for custom situations.