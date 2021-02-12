Raspberry Pi Pico Finally Gains A Reset Button

The Raspberry Pi Pico has been with us for just a month, but one of the most common complaints heard is the lack of a reset button. UK retailer Pimoroni has come to the rescue with an aftermarket mod that adds a reset switch to the $4 microcontroller and sees Pimoroni donate part of the sales back to the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pimoroni) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Pimoroni)

The reset button is called 'Captain Resetti' and is designed to fit atop the GPIO between the RUN and GND pins. When pressed, the RUN pin, which is normally pulled high, is connected to the GND pin causing the RUN pin to pull low and reset the Raspberry Pi Pico.

Retailing for £1.50 including taxes ($2), Captain Resetti sees Pimoroni donating £1 ($1.38) to the Raspberry Pi Foundation to help fund their outreach and educational projects. We asked Pimoroni co-founder Jon Williamson for more information, "the main reason is it's a bit of fun, offers something a lot of people want to add to their Pico, and by doing it, we can give something back to the foundation."

Captain Resetti is simple to solder on to your Pico, and it too shares the castellated edges of the Pico. We soldered one to our test Pico, and we can now reset our Pico should we need to.

Captain Resetti is available to purchase from Pimoroni.