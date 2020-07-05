Raspberry Pi Sonos Album Art Display: See Your Music Change

Music addict? We know what it's like--that's why we had to showcase creator Mark Hank, once again, for his Sonos Display project. It uses a Raspberry Pi to display album art for whatever track is currently playing on Sonos.
The whole project costs just $75 to create, featuring a Raspberry Pi as the backbone of the project. The unit operates automatically in the background, showing a black display when not in use.
Hank chose to use the Pimoroni Hyperpixel 4.0 display, which connects to the Pi much like a HAT. It measures 4" x 4" (10.16cm x 10.16cm) across and is only a few millimeters thick. The project isn't very resource-intensive and would work with a Raspberry Pi 3A+.
The album art display is designed to operate alongside Hank's music-screen-api project, keeping everything in sync instantly and automatically. If there is no available album artwork for the track, the screen displays the Sonos logo.
If you want to explore this project in-depth, check out the full write-up on Hank's Hackster profile. You can also follow Hank on Reddit for updates and future Pi projects.