Razer Details ATX and Mini-ITX Tomahawk Cases With Chroma

If you’re in the market for a PC case, Razer has got a new option for you. Today, it is introducing the Tomahawk A1 in ATX and M1 in the Mini-ITX format, giving you the Razer cases you need to complete your all-Razer setup.

Razer has typically worked with partners on cases: previous examples are the NZXT with the H440i Razer Edition, S340 Razer Edition, and Lian Li with the PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition, among a few others.

It’s not an uncommon practice in the world of cases, and as such the full-size Razer Tomahawk A1 features a relatively standard ATX layout with a large main compartment where the ATX motherboard, up to 384 mm long GPU, and cooling hardware is housed, with the power supply and three hard drives underneath a shroud to keep things looking tidy. On the rear, the chassis has cable-management covers so that it looks so tidy back there, and both sides of the case are covered with glass ‘suicide-door’ panels that open with a push-pin mechanism.

Razer says this it’s own case, but we note that the internals of the Tomahawk A1 are remarkably similar to that of the Lancool II series cases that we gave 5 stars to. A representative told Tom's Hardware that "the case was designed by Razer and they would prefer to not share any details on their third party partners."

Razer’s front panel uses pins to transmit power to the LED-lit Razer logo at the front. The only concern we have with the front panel is a restricted intake, as it doesn’t look to offer a lot of vents for the fans to draw air in through – a tradeoff made to silence a case.

The Mini-ITX Tomahawk M1 essentially shrinks the case design, featuring the same front panel design, same front IO, and but upgrades the suicide doors to magnetically-sealing. Inside, there is room for up to an ITX system with GPUs up to 320 mm long and a handful of 2.5-inch SSDs, all powered by an SFX power supply.

Both cases also come with Razer Chroma RGB underglow lighting, letting you sync up the lighting with your Razer peripherals.

Pricing is set at $179 for the Tomahawk M1 Mini-ITX case, and $199 for the bigger A1 chassis.