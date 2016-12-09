Trending

Razer's PS4 Raiju Controller Designed For Esports, But Not Available In North America

Razer’s latest product, called the Raiju, is the company's latest offering designed for the competitive eSports player. However, Razer didn’t initially design it for the PC. Instead, it’s meant for those playing online on the PlayStation 4.

The Raiju, according to Razer, is the result of a partnership between the company and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Unlike the DualShock 4, however, the Raiju features four additional buttons, two shoulder bumpers next to the micro-USB charging port as well as two triggers next to the grips. All four buttons are programmable, and you can also remove the triggers if you’re not using them for gameplay. Of course, the traditional shoulder and trigger buttons are there as well, but they are larger on the Raiju. In fact, they look very similar to the ones on the Xbox One controller. You can also toggle hair-trigger mode for these buttons so that you don’t have to press them all the way down to fire a shot.

Most of the controller is black, although the analog sticks and the textured grip underneath are colored blue. The touchpad on the front sports Razer’s logo and there is a control panel on the front that includes a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as buttons to adjust the game volume, mute the mic or switch profiles. Even though it’s primarily made for the PlayStation 4, Razer does mention that it’s compatible with PC.

Even with all of these features, it might be hard for some customers to get it unless of course, you live in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Asia) and Oceania regions. At present, there are no plans to release it in North America. If it does, it will be quite the investment. The Raiju costs €169.99 or about $178.30 for U.S. customers.

  • Jeff Fx 09 December 2016 21:20
    >competitive eSports player.

    We'll probably have actual eSports players in VR pretty soon, but these people are competitive gamers. They're not really playing a sport, they're using a controller to play a sit-down video game.
  • falchard 09 December 2016 21:56
    Is it made of aluminum with mechanical switches? Why does it cost $179. That price for a controller is mind boggling. Chances are its the same cheap manufacturing process they use for everything else.
  • 3ogdy 09 December 2016 22:22
    You can look at it from 2 highly contrasting perspectives:
    1.It makes sense....Americans and sports? Come on.
    OR...
    2. It couldn't make sense: But...but...but...that is the only kind of sport we as Americans actually enjoy playing!
  • RedJaron 09 December 2016 22:52
    18982790 said:
    Is it made of aluminum with mechanical switches? Why does it cost $179. That price for a controller is mind boggling. Chances are its the same cheap manufacturing process they use for everything else.
    The XB1 advanced controller is constantly sold out at $150. They're not out of the price point.
  • lorfa 10 December 2016 01:19
    Is getting ripped off by Razer considered an esport now? If so then this is definitely god tier.
  • jasonelmore 10 December 2016 01:50
    this controller is a xbox one elite controller rippoff.. look at the classic xbox shape of the shell.
  • coolitic 10 December 2016 02:12
    "E-Sports" and "controller" don't go very well together for most games.
  • RedJaron 10 December 2016 08:26
    18983627 said:
    this controller is a xbox one elite controller rippoff.. look at the classic xbox shape of the shell.
    Right, it's totally a ripoff of Xbox, despite 1) the DualShock controller has had this same basic shape and button layout since 1997 and MS copied it when they redesigned their original Duke controller, 2) Razer already makes Xbox controllers, so it's probably cheaper for them to modify an existing mold rather than make one completely from scratch.
  • bigjoe980 13 December 2016 12:46
    Uhhh... So as opposed to forcing everyone to be on the same level playing field as far as controllers go... This shit comes around attempting to give an advantage. Oooook then.
