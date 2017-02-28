Rebellion Announces 'Rogue Trooper: Redux' For PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

Rogue Trooper is getting another shot at life. Rebellion announced that the third-person action game originally released in 2006 will be remastered as Rogue Trooper: Redux by TickTock Games this year for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Rogue Trooper is based on the 2000 AD comic series of the same name. It features a blue-skinned Genetic Infantryman named Rogue who uses his fallen comrades as biochips to become "a one-unit squad of death and destruction" on "the chem-blasted battlefields of Nu Earth." It debuted on PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC in April 2006; a Wii version titled Rogue Trooper: The Quartz Zone Massacre was released in February 2009.

Rebellion said in a press release that the original Rogue Trooper was "widely acclaimed for bringing the cult sci-fi strip to life in an authentic, tactical, cover-based third-person shooter that debuted before the genre became the gaming staple it is today." MetaCritic disagreed--the PS2 version of the game has a Metascore of 71 and a user rating of 8.2--but it seems the title was popular enough to warrant a remaster on several current-gen consoles.

It will be interesting to see what the Nintendo Switch version of the game is like. Switch is best known for bridging the gap between handheld devices and home consoles, but the Joy-Con controllers on its sides also support motion controls, which could allow for a different gameplay experience from the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the title. TickTock Games could, however, merely downgrade the game to accommodate the Switch's lower power.

Rebellion didn't say when Rogue Trooper: Redux is expected to debut. The company did note however that the remaster is the first 2000 AD-related title developed outside the company. That's because Rebellion owns 2000 AD and, until recently, didn't allow other developers to make games with its IPs.