Here’s a List of All the RTX 3070 Ti Cards You Can Dream About Buying

With the launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, we're collecting information about all of the partner cards that have launched or will launch soon. We have listings from seven companies, ranging from top-end liquid cooling models to budget-friendly cards.

The RTX 3070 Ti, is Nvidia's latest mid-range to high-end SKU for the RTX 3000 series lineup. The GPU is based on a fully enabled GA104 die consisting of 6144 CUDA cores, operating at up to a 1770MHz boost frequency for the reference spec. The GPU will come with 8GB of GDDR6X memory operating at 19Gbps and a TDP of 290W.

EVGA

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EVGA) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: EVGA)

To keep things simple during this GPU shortage crisis, EVGA has only released two SKUs for the RTX 3070 Ti, the XC3 Gaming and the FTW3 Ultra Gaming. You can grab both of these cards right now on EVGA's store if you have the companies Elite membership. If not, you'll need to wait until tomorrow to grab the cards if they happen to be availably.

Nothing has really changed with the RTX 3070 Ti's FTW3 and XC3 designs, both cards feature a triple-fan cooler design, along with a fully blacked-out shroud. The XC3 is a much more stealthy dual-slot cooler, with barely any RGB insight.

The FTW3 model is much larger at 2.75 slots in thickness, and features much more RGB than its cheaper counterpart.

The FTW3 model runs at a boost frequency of 1860MHz while the XC3 runs at a lower 1770MHz.

Gigabyte

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte has done the exact opposite of EVGA and released five different SKUs for the RTX 3070 Ti, ranging from the flagship Aorus Master model down to the RTX 3070 Ti Eagle, a more budget-friendly card.

Because Gigabyte does not have its own store, expect to buy (or wait to buy) these cards from popular retailers such as MicroCenter, Newegg, Amazon, Best Buy and others.

Aesthetically, each RTX 3070 Ti SKU has subtle differences between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 versions. For each SKU, Gigabyte has adjusted the design of the cards, giving them the same colors as the 3080 and 3070 cards, but offering slightly different design elements.

The only exception to this is the RTX 3070 Ti Vision, which shares the exact same design as the RTX 3080 and 3070 models.

All RTX 3070 Ti models are triple-fan cooler designs, presumably due to the 3070 Ti's really high TDP of 290W. The Aorus Master is the top trim with a beefy triple slot heatsink, and lots of RGB. The Gaming variant is Gigabyte's mid-range SKU, and the Eagle represents Gigabyte's lowest-end offering. The Vision model is aimed more towards the prosumer market, with less "gamery" aesthetics.

MSI

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: MSI)

MSI will be offering three custom-designed versions of the RTX 3070 Ti, the Suprim, Gaming Trio and Ventus. Each model also comes with a OC model, doubling the amount of options to six.

The Suprim is the flagship card with a silver and grey finish, and a shroud that measures beyond two slots in thickness. RGB can be seen by the fans and on the side.

The Gaming Trio is the mid-range offering, featuring a blacked out shroud along with red and silver accents. The card is similar in height to the Suprim and is over two slots thick.

The Ventus is MSI's budget entry level card featuring a fully blacked out shroud, with grey accents and again, is more than two slots thick. If you want a stealthy appearance this is the card to go for.

Compared to the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 equivalent models, there's very little difference between them and the RTX 3070 Ti SKUs. They all are incredibly similar in size, and aesthetically are largely identical besides a few backplate design changes and a couple of accent changes on the main shroud.

Zotac

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zotac) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Zotac)

Zotac is coming out with just two models for the RTX 3070 Ti, the Trinity and AMP Holo.

Both the Trinity and Holo feature triple-fan cooler designs, with largely identical design elements to them. Both feature grey and back color combinations, along with

The main difference between the cards is a slightly different boost speed of 1800MHz on the Trinity vs 1830MHz on the Holo, and the Holo features a much larger RGB light bar on the side, making the Trinity the more "stealthy" of the two.

Inno3D

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Inno3D) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Inno3D)

Inno3D is releasing four different SKUs for the 3070 Ti, the iChillX4, iChill X3, X3 and X3 OC.

The Chill X4 and X3 are almost identical in everything; The only major add for the X4 is a quad fan setup, with an extra fan to give the card some active airflow from the side. We are not sure how much this will affect temps, but it's a cool looking feature.

Both the Chill X3 and X4 feature very aggressive styling for a graphics card, with a black and metal finish, with several screws drilled into the metal, similar to race cars. To the side is a very bright and large strip of RGB that looks like something from Cyberpunk 2077. The RGB itself has a neon glow to it, with the 'iChill' logo installed in the middle.

The Chill X3 and X4 feature 1830Mhz boost frequencies and thicknesses beyond 2 slots.

INnno3D's RTX 3070 Ti X3 and X3 OC on the other hand, are the complete opposite of the Chill cards. The shroud is a very basic black shroud with no RGB or lighting anywhere on the card. This is Inno's budget-friendly option which explains the simplistic design.

The card comes with a 1770MHz boost clock, with the OC model featuring a 1785MHz boost frequency. The X3 comes with a flat 2 slot thickness, allowing the card to fit in slimmer chassis.

Galax

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Galax) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Galax) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Galax) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Galax)

Galax is coming in with four different versions of the RTX 3070 Ti, including dual fan options.

The flagship model for Galaxy is the 3070 Ti EXG, available in Black or White colors. These cards feature large triple-fan cooler designs and thicknesses beyond two slots. The shrouds are very basic, with just a pure black or pure white shroud, depending on the color you purchase. Making up the lighting are the fans with RGB illumination.

The RTX 3070 Ti SG is probably the most interesting of all of the 3070 Ti cards as a whole, with a unique add-on cooling solution. The card comes with the same shroud and fan design as the EXG, but features a significantly cut-down PCB, to make way for a large cut-out at the end to allow the installation of an additional fan to the rear of the card. If space allows, this additional fan gives the rear of the card a push-pull design, for maximum airflow.

Next, we have the 3070 Ti EX, a dual-fan option available in black or white flavors. This is the first SKU we've seen with a dual-fan solution for the 3070 Ti, so this will be a great option for users looking for a compact solution for smaller chassis. However, like the other Galax cards, the thickness is higher than two slots, so keep that in mind for smaller builds.

Besides the dual fan cooler, everything else is very similar to the EXG models with a pure black or white finish (depending on the flavor you choose) and RGB fans.

Lastly, there's the Galax RTX 3070 Ti, a card with no fancy name, representing the budget endo Galax's lineup.

The card is super basic with a carbon fiber-looking black shroud, and black fans. Unlike the EX model, this card is boxier with fewer angles to the design.

Palit

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Palit) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Palit)

Palit is introducing three versions of the RTX 3070 Ti: the GameRock, GameRock OC, and Gaming Pro.

The GameRock appears to be the company's flagship model for the 3070 Ti. The card comes in a wild-looking grey shroud paired with a layer of see-through diamond-like material all along the fan area. This part is all RGB illuminated.

The cards are triple fan cards with sizes larger than two slots in thickness.

The GamingPro, on the other hand, is a more normal card, with a black and grey shroud and some fancy silver accents which act as fan protectors on the middle and rear fans. This card is similar in size to the GameRock cards.

The GameRock OC comes with a 1845MHz boost clock, the vanilla model features a 1770MHz boost clock, and the same clock goes for the GamingPro.