Radeon RX 6800 XT Skyrockets to 2.8GHz on Liquid Nitrogen

A few days ago, Chinese overclocker Takukou pushed an RX 6800 XT to a blisteringly fast 2.8 Ghz on liquid nitrogen (LN2). Allowing AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT to hit an overall 3dMark Fire Strike score of 48,890 and a graphics score of 61,831. Marking it the fastest GPU in the world for now.

(Image credit: HWBOT)

It is remarkable to see how easily AMD's RDNA2 architecture scales with extra cooling, and this is just with the reference RX 6800 XT design on LN2. Hopefully, with more powerful AIB partner cards coming soon, we'll see even higher frequencies, possibly even a 3 Ghz card. Four years ago Nvidia's GTX 1060 managed to break the 3 Ghz barrier under LN2, it would be cool to see the same happen with a GPU from the red team.

And this isn't the fastest card coming from AMD this year, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is coming soon and should overtake the 6800 XT with a world record fire strike score under LN2. The only world record it might struggle with is breaking the 3 Ghz barrier. If Pascal has taught us anything, it's that the mid-range cards with fewer cores can clock the highest, so we'll have to wait and see what AMD's most powerful GPU can do!