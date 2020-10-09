Get the Curved Samsung Odyssey G7 240Hz Monitor for $619 at Newegg

Curved monitors seem to be the latest craze in the gaming hardware realm—we've even covered a few in our Best Monitors of 2020 list. If you've wanted to take one home with serious, pro-level specs, now is your chance. The Samsung Odyssey G7 C27G75T is currently available at Newegg for $619 with promo code SAMGAME4, a total of $80 off the normal asking price of $699.
SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 C27G75T 27": was $699, now $619 @Newegg
In order to lock in this deal, you must use promo code SAMGAME4. This is a curved monitor featuring a 2K resolution, spanning 27" across.View Deal
This screen has a seriously impressive refresh rate that can get as high as 240Hz. It has a Quad HD 2K resolution which adds up to 2560 x 1440.
You've got plenty of input options to choose from including both DisplayPort and HDMI. This screen is compatible with G-Sync, which reduces screen tearing and improves performance. It has a 1000R curvature and comes with a tilt-adjustable stand. It also supports VESA mounts if you want to attach it to an arm or wall.
This deal is listed without an expiration. It's unclear how long the offer will be made available. Visit the SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 C27G75T product page on Newegg to see more details.