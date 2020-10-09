Get the Curved Samsung Odyssey G7 240Hz Monitor for $619 at Newegg

Curved monitors seem to be the latest craze in the gaming hardware realm—we've even covered a few in our Best Monitors of 2020 list. If you've wanted to take one home with serious, pro-level specs, now is your chance. The Samsung Odyssey G7 C27G75T is currently available at Newegg for $619 with promo code SAMGAME4, a total of $80 off the normal asking price of $699.

SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 C27G75T 27": was $699, now $619 @Newegg

In order to lock in this deal, you must use promo code SAMGAME4. This is a curved monitor featuring a 2K resolution, spanning 27" across.View Deal

This screen has a seriously impressive refresh rate that can get as high as 240Hz. It has a Quad HD 2K resolution which adds up to 2560 x 1440.

You've got plenty of input options to choose from including both DisplayPort and HDMI. This screen is compatible with G-Sync, which reduces screen tearing and improves performance. It has a 1000R curvature and comes with a tilt-adjustable stand. It also supports VESA mounts if you want to attach it to an arm or wall.