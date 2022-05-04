Leak Allegedly Reveals Sapphire's Toxic Radeon RX 6x50 XT Line-up

Sapphire to offer three Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics boards.

Like many other premium graphics cards makers, Sapphire tends to offer multiple versions of AMD Radeon-based boards for enthusiasts with deep pockets as well as those who are a little more conservative. With AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT model, Sapphire is reportedly going to initially offer at least three models. None of which will apparently be as fast as last year's Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition. 

For now take the leak with a pinch of salt until details are confirmed. Sapphire's air-cooled Radeon RX 6950 XT line-up will consist of the range-topping Toxic Radeon RX 6590 XT, Nitro+ Special Edition Radeon RX 6950 XT, and Nitro+ Radeon RX 6950 XT, reports VideoCardz citing data from the Chiphell community.

As the name suggests, the Toxic Radeon RX 6950 XT is the fastest variant in Sapphire's Radeon RX 6950 XT line-up, it is also the most power hungry too as it is rated for an up to 345W thermal graphics power (TGP). The new air-cooled Toxic RX 6900 XT can run its GPU at up to 2565 MHz out of box, 65 MHz higher when compared to Sapphire's Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled.  It is 165 MHz lower when compared to Sapphire's hybrid-cooled Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition.

Sapphire's Fastest Radeon RX 6900/6950 XT Graphics Cards

Toxic Radeon RX 6950 XT Nitro+ SE Radeon RX 6950 XTNitro+ Radeon RX 6950 XTToxic Radeon RX 6900 XT EE Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT AirRadeon RX 6950 XTRadeon RX 6900 XT
Base?????? MHz1825 MHz
Game2310 MHz2162 MHz2116 MHz2375 MHz2235 MHz? MHz2015 MHz
Boost2532 MHz2368 MHz2324 MHz2500 MHz2425 MHz? MHz2250 MHz
Performance Game2343 MHz2226 MHz2100 MHz*2525 MHz?--
Performance Boost2565 MHz2435 MHz2310 MHz*2730 MHz2500 MHz--
Memory18 GT/s18 GT/s18 GT/s16 GT/s16 GT/s18 GT/s16 GT/s
Cooling SystemTriple-FanTriple-FanTriple-FanHybridTriple-FanTriple-FanTriple Fan

*Silent Mode, not Performance Mode.

Those who want maximum performance should probably wait for Sapphire's Toxic Radeon RX 6950 XT Extreme Edition with a hybrid cooling system. This system cools down not only the GPU and memory, but also voltage regulating module of the board.

Meanwhile, the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6950 XT will come with a so-called "Silent BIOS" setting that slightly reduces maximum clocks and sets TGP to 284W in a bid to lower fan speeds and reduce noise levels generated by the card even when it renders games. For those who want a compromise between noise levels and performance, Sapphire will offer its Nitro+ Special Edition Radeon RX 6950 XT with a 325W TGP.

In general, Sapphire's air-cooled Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics boards will not only feature faster memory than the company's Radeon RX 6900 XT cards, but will also have slightly higher GPU clocks. What remains to be seen is how much will those cards cost.

