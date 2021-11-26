Seaberry Board Brings Mini-ITX to Raspberry Pi

A Mini-ITX case, the Tokyo capsule apartment of PC living spaces, might seem big on a Raspberry Pi, and ALFTEL has capitalized on the extra space by designing a Mini-ITX carrier board that fits the Compute Module 4. And, as reported by CNX Software, it’s got lots of ports.

The Seaberry is compatible with all variants of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 as well as the Pine64 SoQuartz and Radxa CM3. Seaberry features a micro SD card slot, a 1 x M.2 socket for an NVME SSD, dual HDMIs and a MIPI DSI connector, the usual camera connector, a gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports plus an extra micro USB port to flash Compute Modules with on-board flash, the familiar 40-pin HAT compatible GPIO, SATA header, a PoE header, and a power plug.

Then there's the PCIe expansion, which adds a 16x-length PCIe connector running at 1x, another 1x side port for PCIe addon cards, four mini PCIe slots, four more M.2 slots running at 2x, and an M.2 Key M slot running at 1x. Seaberry is designed for use with PCIe cards, and while not all cards will be compatible there is a growing database maintained by Jeff Geerling.

A video from tech enthusiast and friend of the Tom’s Hardware Picast Jeff Geerling shows an additional board with USB 3.0 ports on it. He takes the carrier through its paces on YouTube, installing it in a standard Mini-ITX case.

The Seaberry is listed on Tindie for $435 plus tax and shipping, but is out of stock at the time of writing. There's a waiting list, naturally, so why not read the documentation on GitHub or check out the best Raspberry Pi projects we've seen?