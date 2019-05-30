Seasonic Reveals a 1600W Power Supply

Seasonic entered the high-wattage club at Computex 2019 with a fully-modular 1600W unit with 80 PLUS Titanium and Cybenetics ETA-A+ efficiency certifications. The company brought several other power supplies to the show, too, as well as a case guaranteed to appeal to "Star Wars" fans.
Seasonic didn't have a power supply offering with more than 1300W capacity before now. That will change once the TX-1600 hits the market. According to Seasonic, the unit's performance levels will be extra high and the reliability will be also increased, thanks to the quality components which include a 135mm FDB fan and a mix of electrolytic and polymer Japanese caps. The TX-1600 will also be backed by a 12-year warranty. We're anxiously waiting to have it on our test bench.
Besides the 1600W beast, Seasonic also revealed the strongest up-to-date fully-passive power supply, the TX-700 with 700W max power.
We also noticed a new SFX-L unit with 800W max power. If we hadn't seen the SilverStone SFX-L unit with 1000W capacity, we would be impressed. Still, we won't be able to reach any conclusions until we check the performance of both units for ourselves.
And here's the modded case, dubbed Quasar, that Seasonic had in its booth to appeal for "Star Wars" fans.