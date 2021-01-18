Shuttle Launches an Ultra Small Ryzen-Based SFF Unit

SFF builder Shuttle has a new Ryzen-based SFF barebones PC ready for the European market; the XPC slim DA320. Measuring in at just 1.3 liters the DA320 is one of the smallest SFF units you can buy which supports Ryzen based processors. Luckily the unit features a lot of connectivity support, so you sacrifice very little with the DA320's ultra-small form factor.

For CPU support, the DA320 supports all Ryzen 2000 series and 3000 series APUs, as well as AMD's budget Athlon 2000 series APUs. For memory, the SFF unit can run up to 2933 MHz DDR4 (1.2v) RAM with a maximum capacity of 32GB (16GB per DIMM). For storage, you have options for both SATA based and NVMe M.2 based drives, along with space for a single 2.5 inch SATA drive.

Unfortunately, the DS320 does not come with built-in WiFi support, instead, there's an additional M.2-2230E slot on the motherboard that supports M.2 based WiFi cards.

For connectivity, there are a plethora of options; in the front, you get four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an SD card reader, plus a microphone and headphone jack. In the rear, there are dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports alongside four more USB ports; two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and two USB 2.0 ports. Surprisingly you also get a couple of D-Sub RS232 serial COM ports, which are useful for industrial applications.

For display outputs, there are three in total; two DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single HDMI 2.0 connector. All connectors can be used simultaneously for a triple monitor setup thru AMD's Vega integrated graphics.

If you want to order the DA320, you'll have to buy it from European retailers as that is the only area where Shuttle sells its barebones PCs. Currently, the XPC Slim DA320 can be found at Reichelt - a German retailer site for 235 Euros, approximately $284.