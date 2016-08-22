Silverstone Releases CS280 DIY NAS SFF Chassis (Updated)

In case you’re a DIY enthusiast in the market for a small form factor (SFF) NAS chassis, Silverstone just released the CS280.

The new CS280 NAS chassis features an aluminum front door with a lock; the rest of the case is made of SECC and plastic. It supports mini-ITX and mini-DTX motherboards, letting you customize the horsepower of your NAS system, with eight 2.5-inch hot-swappable SAS or SATA 6 Gb/s drive bays (with locks for each drive cage), in addition to an internal 2.5-inch bay.

SAS support will rely on the motherboard, but the case also supports a low-profile expansion card up to 220mm long and up to 60.75mm wide (two PCIe slots), so you could use a SAS controller. The PCB attached to the case supports both interfaces.

The SFF case can be equipped with a CPU cooler no larger than 65mm tall and an SFX power supply (up to 100mm deep), and it features two 80mm intake fans behind the front door.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability for the Silverstone CS280, but we'll update this article when that information becomes available.

Product Silverstone CS80 NAS Chassis (SST-CS280B) Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX Drive Bays - 2.5-inch External Hot-Swappable SAS/SATA 6 Gb/s x8- 2.5-inch Internal Cooling 80mm Fan x2 Expansion Slots PCIe x2 Front Panel Ports - USB 3.0 x2- 3.5mm Headphone Jack- 3.5mm Mic Jack CPU Cooler Limitation 65mm PSU Limitation SFX (up to 100mm deep) Net Weight 3.3 kg Dimensions (L x W x H) 301 x 221.5 x 176.7mm

Update, 8-23-16 9:31am CT: A change was made to clarify the materials of the case.