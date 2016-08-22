Trending

Silverstone Releases CS280 DIY NAS SFF Chassis (Updated)

In case you’re a DIY enthusiast in the market for a small form factor (SFF) NAS chassis, Silverstone just released the CS280.

The new CS280 NAS chassis features an aluminum front door with a lock; the rest of the case is made of SECC and plastic. It supports mini-ITX and mini-DTX motherboards, letting you customize the horsepower of your NAS system, with eight 2.5-inch hot-swappable SAS or SATA 6 Gb/s drive bays (with locks for each drive cage), in addition to an internal 2.5-inch bay.

SAS support will rely on the motherboard, but the case also supports a low-profile expansion card up to 220mm long and up to 60.75mm wide (two PCIe slots), so you could use a SAS controller. The PCB attached to the case supports both interfaces.

The SFF case can be equipped with a CPU cooler no larger than 65mm tall and an SFX power supply (up to 100mm deep), and it features two 80mm intake fans behind the front door.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability for the Silverstone CS280, but we'll update this article when that information becomes available.

ProductSilverstone CS80 NAS Chassis (SST-CS280B)
Motherboard SupportMini-ITX, Mini-DTX
Drive Bays- 2.5-inch External Hot-Swappable SAS/SATA 6 Gb/s x8- 2.5-inch Internal
Cooling80mm Fan x2
Expansion SlotsPCIe x2
Front Panel Ports- USB 3.0 x2- 3.5mm Headphone Jack- 3.5mm Mic Jack
CPU Cooler Limitation65mm
PSU LimitationSFX (up to 100mm deep)
Net Weight3.3 kg
Dimensions (L x W x H)301 x 221.5 x 176.7mm

Update, 8-23-16 9:31am CT: A change was made to clarify the materials of the case.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Vatharian 22 August 2016 19:27
    This may be.... the case.
  • thundervore 22 August 2016 19:34
    I was excited about this until I saw 2.5 drives and dual 80mm fans :(.

    All I want is to be able to put in 8 trayless 6TB drives and cool them with 140mm fan.
  • JQB45 22 August 2016 19:48
    @Thundervore - I agree, 2.5" drives are a let down, maybe we can persuade them to make a version with 3.5" drive slots.
  • Glock24 22 August 2016 19:54
    There's always the DS-380 which provides 8 3.5" bays plus 4 2.5" internal bays. It's very nice, but the build is a bit complicated due to all the SATA cables.

    http://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?pid=452
  • SoarinNZ 22 August 2016 20:56
    Thundervore, DS380 from Silverstone has 8 x 3.5" hotswap and room for 3 x 120mm fans
  • owens 22 August 2016 23:54
    This would have been the answer to my DIY NAS problems and filled the gap between custom builds and pre-made from the likes of Synology (Often expensive here in Australia). It's just a pitty about the 2.5" form factor. Maybe in a couple years when SSD's start playing catchup on traditional HDD capacity.
  • photonboy 23 August 2016 02:20
    Do these 2.5" NAS devices make sense? Considering the cost of unit, and cost per GB of HDD's, I'd rather get a 4-bay NAS with higher capacity drives.
  • roger smith 23 August 2016 03:08
    is it me, or is that pcb really sloppy?
  • thundervore 23 August 2016 13:57
    18479322 said:
    There's always the DS-380 which provides 8 3.5" bays plus 4 2.5" internal bays. It's very nice, but the build is a bit complicated due to all the SATA cables.

    http://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?pid=452

    True but its not trayless :(

    18479666 said:
    Thundervore, DS380 from Silverstone has 8 x 3.5" hotswap and room for 3 x 120mm fans

    Its not trayless :(

  • Dreamslacker 23 August 2016 15:36
    Thundervore: Most of these class of cases aren't going to be trayless. The tray allows for flexibility between choosing a 3.5" drive and a 2.5" SSD.
    The latter is especially pertinent considering that many of the software RAID options will allow SSD caching of the array (ZFS and even Windows Storage Spaces).
