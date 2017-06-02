SilverStone Teases Its First Passive SFX-L PSU

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

SilverStone showed off its first passive SFX-L PSU at Computex 2017.

The PSU is actually based on the sample platform provided by Enhance, the SX800-LTI, which is the strongest SFX-L unit to date. This new model is currently in the design/implementation phase, and we don’t expect it to debut until sometime in 2018.

We spotted a USB socket on the PSU’s modular panel, and noticed that the enormous heatsinks it uses to optimally dissipate heat make it quite heavy. Unfortunately, besides its 450W capacity, no other information about this unit is available. We did ask if we could crack it open, but unfortunately and not-unexpectedly, SilverStone responded in the negative.

We hope to see this product on store shelves sooner than later, given that no other passive SFX-L models are available today. Just don’t expect it to have an affordable price tag even when it debuts.