'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' Delayed (Again) To April 25

Those eager to play CI Games’ Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 next month will have to wait a little longer. After initially delaying the game from January to April, the studio pushed the release date back another three weeks to April 25.
The reason for this latest delay was based on feedback during the game’s beta session. This forced the developers to make some changes to the game, which CI Games CEO Mark Tyminski believes will be worth the wait.
“We’ve worked tirelessly creating a whole new Sniper Ghost Warrior experience set in an ambitiously crafted open world new to the series,” he said in a press release. “While it’s an unfortunate decision to delay the game one last time, we believe these final changes will result in a better experience for players worldwide on day one. Thank you for your patience – we know the wait will be worth it.”
For those curious about the gameplay, you can check out the studio’s stealth walkthrough of one of the game’s missions, or you can read about our early preview of the game from PAX West. If you’re already convinced that you’re getting the game, make sure your PC can handle it by checking on the hardware requirements.
I got enough to bugs in games, they are worse than the worst enemy in game.
You might as well lose it right now then. Complex software will be released with bugs. Even if games started costing $5000 each to pay for NASA quality development, some bugs may still get through.
Without intelligent design compensating for the fact that you could literally approach from multiple angles, I expect a lot of frustration from players.
CD Project Red's first open world outting, Witcher 3, saw compromises for this by putting loot in every possible nook and cranny (not to mention a long list of bugs, crashes, etc).
Good luck with a stealthy sniper game from developers that lack crisp writing and technical know-how to compensate. Looking to the history books, any dev team's first open world outting is a gamble.
I liked the crafting / drone play, and the general idea with tracking and so on, so I really hope it turns out all right. I followed many of the dev's replies in forums and I really got a sense that they're learning as they go (at least on the PC side of things), so take that however you like. Good feedback and listening to their fans is a plus as long as its not a design by committee.
If there's enough there, support them with a purchase, so the next one can be even better (not interested in WW2 sniping).
I also very rarely buy or play games when they first come out. One, because of the bugs. As Jeff FX says, every game will have bugs when released. And two, I hate the way game developers are releasing games and then added stuff later on. I have no interest in playing a game more than once. I want to play the whole thing when I get started.
Then he shot someone from 150m away and they instantly pinpointed his position and started firing.
It looks really bad.