'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' Delayed (Again) To April 25

Those eager to play CI Games’ Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 next month will have to wait a little longer. After initially delaying the game from January to April, the studio pushed the release date back another three weeks to April 25.

The reason for this latest delay was based on feedback during the game’s beta session. This forced the developers to make some changes to the game, which CI Games CEO Mark Tyminski believes will be worth the wait.

“We’ve worked tirelessly creating a whole new Sniper Ghost Warrior experience set in an ambitiously crafted open world new to the series,” he said in a press release. “While it’s an unfortunate decision to delay the game one last time, we believe these final changes will result in a better experience for players worldwide on day one. Thank you for your patience – we know the wait will be worth it.”

For those curious about the gameplay, you can check out the studio’s stealth walkthrough of one of the game’s missions, or you can read about our early preview of the game from PAX West. If you’re already convinced that you’re getting the game, make sure your PC can handle it by checking on the hardware requirements.

NameSniper: Ghost Warrior 3
TypeStealth, Action, Open-World
DeveloperCI Games
PublisherCI Games
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuySteamAmazonBest BuyWalmartGameStop
Release DateApril 25, 2017
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sam1275tom 06 March 2017 18:46
    It's actually a good act instead of slam the buggy version to players.
    I got enough to bugs in games, they are worse than the worst enemy in game.
    Reply
  • WhyAreYou 06 March 2017 18:54
    Delayed again, if it has bugs on release I'm gonna flip lol
    Reply
  • Jeff Fx 06 March 2017 19:13
    19388954 said:
    Delayed again, if it has bugs on release I'm gonna flip lol

    You might as well lose it right now then. Complex software will be released with bugs. Even if games started costing $5000 each to pay for NASA quality development, some bugs may still get through.
    Reply
  • clonazepam 06 March 2017 20:29
    I expect it might be a nightmare. From what I saw playing the beta, it still has many scripted events as if it were a linear shooter and not an open world. If you didn't approach in a very specific manner, certain enemies didn't render at all from more than 150 meters away which is 'no bueno' in a sniper game.

    Without intelligent design compensating for the fact that you could literally approach from multiple angles, I expect a lot of frustration from players.

    CD Project Red's first open world outting, Witcher 3, saw compromises for this by putting loot in every possible nook and cranny (not to mention a long list of bugs, crashes, etc).

    Good luck with a stealthy sniper game from developers that lack crisp writing and technical know-how to compensate. Looking to the history books, any dev team's first open world outting is a gamble.

    I liked the crafting / drone play, and the general idea with tracking and so on, so I really hope it turns out all right. I followed many of the dev's replies in forums and I really got a sense that they're learning as they go (at least on the PC side of things), so take that however you like. Good feedback and listening to their fans is a plus as long as its not a design by committee.

    If there's enough there, support them with a purchase, so the next one can be even better (not interested in WW2 sniping).
    Reply
  • mac_angel 06 March 2017 21:01
    I was part of the beta testing, and yea, there were some simple bugs. I'm not a programmer, so I'm not sure how long they would take to fix. I'm actually really excited for this game. They are leaning heavily on the Farcry theme of open world, base camps, etc, which I like. Playing Mad Max right now, which kinda has the same idea.
    I also very rarely buy or play games when they first come out. One, because of the bugs. As Jeff FX says, every game will have bugs when released. And two, I hate the way game developers are releasing games and then added stuff later on. I have no interest in playing a game more than once. I want to play the whole thing when I get started.
    Reply
  • Deniedstingray 07 March 2017 00:19
    Im so done with this game. Ive been watching videos and i saw one where a guy could see an enemy sniper with his binoculars but not with his scope.

    Then he shot someone from 150m away and they instantly pinpointed his position and started firing.

    It looks really bad.
    Reply