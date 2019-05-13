Supreme Court Rules Apple Anti-Trust Lawsuits May Move Forward

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Apple to allow customers to sue the company for allegedly driving up prices with monopolistic practices.
The Court upheld the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision in Apple v. Pepper, suggesting that App Store customers are buying directly from Apple, and that Apple isn't just a go-between for customers and developers. Specifically, it allows for suits from iPhone owners who believe that Apple's 30% sales commissions could be driving up app prices, especially as there is no other lawful way to get apps on iOS.
"Apple’s line-drawing does not make a lot of sense, other than as a way to gerrymander Apple out of this and similar lawsuits," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the majority opinion. The arguments in full can be found here.
"Today’s decision means plaintiffs can proceed with their case in District court. We’re confident we will prevail when the facts are presented and that the App Store is not a monopoly by any metric," Apple said in a statement to CNBC.
Apple's store is far from the only one that takes a cut from developers. Valve Corporation takes a similar 30 percent cut from game sales on its Steam platform, though it offers further incentives for higher sales. Google, too, takes a 30 percent cut from its Play Store. But in both cases - PC games and Android apps - there are alternatives for getting the products on the platform, so it's unclear how this could affect other companies with online stores.
The Court did not, however, rule that Apple's App Store is a monopoly. It only ruled that lawsuits may go forward.
"The sole question presented at this early stage of the case is whether these consumers are proper plaintiffs for this kind of antitrust suit," the majority opinion reads.
As of this writing, Apple's stock is down 4.9% percent on the news.
Update May 13, 3:18 p.m: Added statement from Apple.
Honestly I am not sure why anyone would even be surprised by this at all. Apple has always controlled its ecosystem. From MacOS to iOS, they have always held a tight grip over everything. Hell you can barely upgrade RAM in an Apple system.
I am sure they will fight to the death over this but if by some chance they lose it will be interesting to see what happens. Without the control over how and what apps get published for iOS it could cause them a lot of potential headaches and loss of revenue.
In contrast are the two overpriced Apple phones I own which are quirky, a royal pain, bloated with ads and frequently freeze requiring a power off/restart.
do they still solder ram in anymore or did they get enough backlash about that and end it?
and TBH I wanna know how court didnt find it a monopoly....its literally the ONLY way to get an app onto device. you can't "agree to risk security to instal non app store apps" liek every other device can.
but yeah if they do actually lose i am curious as to what will happen.
Apple sells premium priced, closed platform devices, and has done so for long enough nobody should expect otherwise.
Since when was any company beholden to offer any sort of software for their devices, especially at a particular price point, after the initial sale of the original device?
I dont see how anyone can sue based on this fact.
And while the app store may be annoying to some it does help ensure your sysyem is virus free and devoid of conflicting apps or possibly illegal ones.
I have not checked their most recent products but a few years ago you could still install some RAM into them or swap the drive out but thats normally it for a Mac device.
If Microsoft can be sued and lose for including a basic media player and web browser, while still allowing you to install and use alternatives, and be fined heavily then the same rules must apply to everyone.
This is also unfair to developers as even if there was a better way to publish an app, they cannot and have to pay the good ol Apple tax.