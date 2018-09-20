T-Force Brings the Bling With New RGB SSD, DDR4 RAM

T-Force, Team Group's gaming division, has been busy lately developing new products to expand its portfolio. Today, T-Force debuted the Delta R RGB SSD, T-Force Night Hawk RGB Legend and T-Force Xtreem DDR4 memory kits.

Delta R RGB SSD

The Delta R RGB SSD confines to the standard 2.5-inch form factor with a height of 9.5mm. Available in black or white, the majority of the SSD's stylish body is decked out with RGB lighting accentuated by a built-in water flowing and rainbow effect. Although the default lighting effect cannot be modified, controlled or synchronized by other third-party software, the Delta R RGB SSD still needs to be connected to a standard nine-pin USB header on the motherboard.

Team Group offers the Delta R RGB SSD in three capacities: 250GB, 500GB and 1TB. Constrained by the aging SATA III protocol, the 250GB and 500GB models have a sequential read and write speed of up to 560MB/s and 500MB/s, respectively, and a 4K random read and write speeds that round out at 90,000 IOPS and 80,000 IOPS, respectively. The 1TB model boasts slightly higher speeds with sequential writes in the 510MB/s range and random writes along the lines of 85,000 IOPS. Team Group has kept what's inside a mystery and only cites use of 3D NAND flash.

The Delta R RGB SSD comes with various features, such as support for S.M.A.R.T., TRIM and Error Code Correction (ECC). The SSD is backed by a three-year limited warranty. The 250GB model costs $71.99, and the 500GB model goes for $105.99. Team Group did not reveal pricing for the 1TB model.

Night Hawk RGB Legend

In terms of aesthetics, the Night Hawk RGB Legend is practically identical to the Night Hawk RGB kit we reviewed last year. But since these memory kits are available in gold and with higher frequencies, they earn the Legend monicker. Team Group is bringing two Night Hawk RGB Legend 16GB (2x 8GB) memory kits to the market. The DDR4-3200 kit with CL14-14-14-31 timings costs $250. The DDR4-3466 kit comes with CL16-18-18-38 timings and carries a $230 price tag. Both kits operate at 1.35V.

T-Force Xtreem

Lastly, Team Group expanded its T-Force Xtreem DDR4 memory line with two new high-performance 16GB (2x 8GB) memory kits. Both DDR4-4300 and DDR4-4500 memory kits have their timings set at CL18-20-20-44 and run at a whopping 1.45V. The Xtreem DDR4-4300 kit is priced at $325, while the higher-binned Xtreem DDR4-4500 kit will set you back $389.