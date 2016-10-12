Tom's Hardware Steam Giveaway: 'Hover Junkers'

It's time for another exciting edition of the Tom's Hardware Steam Giveaway. For this round, we're handing out three copies of the VR mulitplayer shooter Hover Junkers. As always, one will be awarded via the raffle, and two will be given away to participants who answer the discussion prompt in the giveaway thread.

Earlier in the year, we had a blast talking to Alex Knoll, director of Hover Junkers, and we're proud to offer his studio's game in this latest Steam Giveaway. Dodge, shoot, and blast your way to victory in Stress Level Zero's multiplayer shooter.

To enter the raffle or to answer the discussion prompt head to our PC Gaming forums.

The Steam Giveaway will run until 12pm EST on Friday, October 14. The game will be awarded to the winners as a Steam gift. A Steam account is required to receive the prize and play the game.