Learn To Use Magic In 'Total War: Warhammer'

Aside from the first fantasy setting for the series, Total War: Warhammer further separates itself from its predecessors with the introduction of magic spells. With less than two weeks before launch, the developers provided a quick overview of the game’s new mechanics.

The amount of magic used in combat is determined by the amount of power provided by the Winds of Magic. Obviously, the more power available, the more you can utilize each spell on the battlefield. These Winds of Magic are located in various spots throughout the land, and if you choose to fight in an area with a high concentration of these Winds, you’ll have more magic to use in battle.

Depending on the character, you’ll use six spells from one of the magic Lores, such as the Lore of Fire or Lore of Heavens. Some of these spells affect a large area that can decimate large groups or slow down an enemy cavalry charge while others can target individual units for a more precise attack. Some of the spells from each Lore can be Overcast for a stronger attack (which costs more power). However, overcasting a spell increases the chance that your character also gets injured in the process. It’s important to note that not all spells are aggressive, as you can cast other effects to strengthen a few of your own units so that they can withstand a powerful attack from the enemy.

As prevalent as magic throughout this fantasy world is, not all races utilize it through the various Lores. For example, the dwarven race has a natural resistance to magic, but its citizens can’t cast spells. Instead, runesmiths cast powerful runes that you can use in combat to strengthen your units.

It will take some time to learn how to properly use each spell correctly, but once you get the hang of it, you can use the Winds of Magic to your favor and use a combination of spells to keep your units safe while the enemy crumbles onto the field. Total War: Warhammer arrives on May 24.

Name Total War: Warhammer Type Strategy Developer Creative Assembly Publisher Sega Release Date May 24, 2016 Platforms PC Where To Buy Steam

