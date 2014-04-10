Trending

Vantec's New WiFi HDD Enclosure is Battery Powered

Vantec's new portable hard drive enclosure can make a WiFi network.

Vantec has announced a new hard drive enclosure, though it is unlike most hard drive enclosures that pass through the pipeline -- it is WiFi enabled. It is also not an NAS drive which can connect to wireless networks. No, it sends out its own wireless signal, creating a new network altogether. The device will be known as the Vantec NexStar WiFi 2.5" Portable Wireless Enclosure.

It is built to be the ideal travellers' storage solution, as it also has a built-in battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. While this won't tell us how long the unit will run off battery power alone, you'll still be able to access it through the device's USB 3.0 interface.

For accessing the device through iPhones, iPads, or android smartphones or tablets, users can download the Vantec WiFi apps through their respective software stores.

You can expect the unit to hit shelves sometime throughout April, though it is unclear how many green notes you'll have to part ways from to obtain one.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Zepid 10 April 2014 14:16
    Was the author drunk when he wrote this? What happened to proof reading before a post?
  • td854 10 April 2014 15:29
    This isn't anything new, I've had a very similar device for almost a year with both wifi and gigabit on it, can work as an access point, router, or bridge either direction. I put a 2TB in it and just carry my movies around with me to watch on my phone, tablet, or TV through my phone.
  • Jake Fox 11 April 2014 01:56
    @td854 What is the enclosure you use?? That sounds very useful
  • thebigt42 11 April 2014 13:14
    "Was the author drunk when he wrote this? What happened to proof reading before a post?"

    "It is also not an NAS drive which can connect"

    I am no English Major but I KNOW that it should be "a NAS drive"
