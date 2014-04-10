Vantec's New WiFi HDD Enclosure is Battery Powered

Vantec has announced a new hard drive enclosure, though it is unlike most hard drive enclosures that pass through the pipeline -- it is WiFi enabled. It is also not an NAS drive which can connect to wireless networks. No, it sends out its own wireless signal, creating a new network altogether. The device will be known as the Vantec NexStar WiFi 2.5" Portable Wireless Enclosure.

It is built to be the ideal travellers' storage solution, as it also has a built-in battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. While this won't tell us how long the unit will run off battery power alone, you'll still be able to access it through the device's USB 3.0 interface.

For accessing the device through iPhones, iPads, or android smartphones or tablets, users can download the Vantec WiFi apps through their respective software stores.

You can expect the unit to hit shelves sometime throughout April, though it is unclear how many green notes you'll have to part ways from to obtain one.