ViewSonic Announces 55-Inch 4K 120Hz OLED G-Sync Gaming Monitor at CES 2020

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

ViewSonic’s announcing an absolute bevy of new displays at this year’s CES 2020 and first up on the list is its ELITE XG550 Gaming Monitor. This giant gaming screen, similar in scope to Nvidia’s BFGD (Big Format Gaming Displays), is just ever so slightly more manageable, if you can call it that, with a 55-inch diagonal, so it won’t dominate your man-cave quite as much as those 65-inch screens (HP's Omen X for example). Outside of that you also get a super narrow bezel design, and of course “ELITE RGB accent lighting” in the rear, yet the big selling point is the panel itself.

We’re talking a 120 Hz 4K OLED display with G-Sync support as standard, and an incredible reported 0.5ms G2G response time, making it faster than some of the very best TN screens out there. What that means is untouchable color reproduction at 99% DCI-P3, impeccable contrast ratios, and super deep blacks thanks to OLED’s native ability to switch off individual pixels at will. Interestingly however there’s no mention of HDR support.

OLED does come with one major drawback, and that’s screen burn-in. Traditionally this type of panel tech does have some trouble with image retention, especially with bright fixed images, logos and interface elements, so it’ll be intriguing to see how ViewSonic get around OLED’s one major drawback, and what sort of warranty the company will offer. Permanent burn-in does require a fixed image to remain static on the screen for prolonged periods of time, however it is something to be aware of. TV manufacturers often include software baked in that dims areas with a fixed image or logo to better preserve the life of the pixels.

The XG550 is scheduled to go on sale worldwide in Q4 2020.

ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC

(Image credit: Viewsonic)

Next up on the list is the company’s latest 27-inch 1440p gaming screen. Complete with a 1500R curvature, the big sticking point for this monitor is the impressive brightness, with a luminance rating of 550 cd/m2, and a fairly impressive wide color gamut at 90% of DCI-P3. It also packs in a 165 Hz refresh rate, a 3ms G2G response time, and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro tech as standard, meaning it’s likely also to work with G-Sync as well.

ViewSonic Elite XG270 eSports Screen Tuned

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lastly the already available Viewsonic XG270, 240 Hz 1080p 1ms IPS eSports gaming monitor has been officially certified to work with Nvidia’s G-Sync with the company also partnering with Blur Busters to tune the Elite’s specialized strobe backlight tech to achieve an impressively low 0.6 ms MPRT response time eliminating strobe crosstalk without affecting overall display color accuracy, making the XG270 the world’s first Blur Buster approved display.