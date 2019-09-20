ViewSonic Upgrades LG’s 1ms IPS Panel With Mouse Bungees, Headset Hook, G-Sync

ViewSonic Elite XG270QG with headset hook out. Credit: Tom's HardwareWhen shopping different monitor panel types, gamers seeking speed will typically opt for TN. LG in June shook up this conversation, though, by introducing the first IPS gaming monitor with a 1ms response time, along with the image quality and superior viewing angles presumed of IPS technology. Now, ViewSonic is taking this same groundbreaking panel enhancing its package with thoughtful gaming perks, like a mouse bungee and true G-Sync, rather than G-Sync Compatibility.

The 27-inch model in the LG UltraGear Nano IPS gaming monitor lineup has QHD resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. It’s G-Sync Compatible, meaning it’s been certified to successfully run Nvidia G-Sync, despite lacking Nvidia's proprietary module. A ViewSonic exec told me that the gaming community is asking for G-Sync in favor of features like overdrive and ultra low motion blur that you can get run with G-Sync Compatibility, plus the ability to run adaptive sync at lower refresh rates.

The ViewSonic Elite XG270QG, which I got to check out (without a connection to a PC) in-person, instead uses G-Sync with the same LG panel. It’s also QHD but can hit a 165 Hz refresh rate when overclocked. With an identical “IPS Nano Color” LG panel, both monitors cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. LG’s Nano Color technology means each particle is treated with an extra phosphorous layer, allowing it to absorb more light and colors for greater color gamut coverage.

Two mouse bungees. Credit: Tom's Hardware)

In addition to true G-Sync, the Elite XG270QG also stands out from the LG with bonus features of convenience, namely two mouse bungees (for right and left handers) to prevent your gaming mouse’s cable from snagging during aggressive gaming, as well as a hook so you have somewhere to stash your gaming headset. This all points to a cleaner desk that lets you focus on what matters: gaming. Credit: Tom's Hardware

Like the LG UltraGear 27GL850-B, the Elite X6270QG comes with RGB lighting. There’s an RGB hexagon on the back of the aluminum build, but the ViewSonic exec we spoke with admitted that it may not be bright enough to make a huge impact on your wall. So ViewSonic also incorporated an RGB strip at the bottom of the panel, which cast a nice light on our office’s conference room table, even with the lights at max brightness. You can easily turn off either (or both) RGB effects with a joystick on the bottom of the monitor should those lights distract you.

Credit: Tom's HardwareIn that same vein, ViewSonic told us that it wanted to keep things more subtle than the aggressive, colorful and angular looks of other gaming monitors, so the Elite XG270QG could be versatile, perhaps even fitting in an office setting and with older users. In fact, ViewSonic’s more monotone approach will likely be the Elite’s look for the foreseeable future. The stand was also redesigned, including a hook handle up top, while you can also run wires through its central loop.

Additionally, the lighting will be controllable via the Elite RGB Controller on-screen display (OSD) software, which will be the first app for ViewSonic’s Elite line when it debuts in November. It lets you pick colors and browse through different lighting modes.

The XG270QG will debut worldwide in November for an estimated $599.99, about $100 more than the LG UltraGear 27GL850-B with the same panel.

ViewSonic is also releasing two other Elite monitors with the Elite Display Controller, mouse bungee and headphone hook (the XG270 in November and the XG270QX in Q1 2020), plus its XG05 series (in North America in Q1 2020). You can see full specs for all the upcoming Elite monitors below.

ViewSonic Elite Monitors Specs



An Elite Ally

Credit: ViewSonicViewSonic is also sharing details on a new touchscreen peripheral called the Elite Ally. According to the vendor, gamers will be able to use the device to for easy access to OSD settings, like game modes, FreeSync or G-Sync, RGB lighting, brightness, HDR and contrast. The accessory will only work with the Elite line of monitors and will come out in November. The price wasn’t disclosed.