ViewSonic Upgrades LG’s 1ms IPS Panel With Mouse Bungees, Headset Hook, G-Sync
ViewSonic Elite XG270QG with headset hook out. Credit: Tom's HardwareWhen shopping different monitor panel types, gamers seeking speed will typically opt for TN. LG in June shook up this conversation, though, by introducing the first IPS gaming monitor with a 1ms response time, along with the image quality and superior viewing angles presumed of IPS technology. Now, ViewSonic is taking this same groundbreaking panel enhancing its package with thoughtful gaming perks, like a mouse bungee and true G-Sync, rather than G-Sync Compatibility.
The 27-inch model in the LG UltraGear Nano IPS gaming monitor lineup has QHD resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. It’s G-Sync Compatible, meaning it’s been certified to successfully run Nvidia G-Sync, despite lacking Nvidia's proprietary module. A ViewSonic exec told me that the gaming community is asking for G-Sync in favor of features like overdrive and ultra low motion blur that you can get run with G-Sync Compatibility, plus the ability to run adaptive sync at lower refresh rates.
The ViewSonic Elite XG270QG, which I got to check out (without a connection to a PC) in-person, instead uses G-Sync with the same LG panel. It’s also QHD but can hit a 165 Hz refresh rate when overclocked. With an identical “IPS Nano Color” LG panel, both monitors cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. LG’s Nano Color technology means each particle is treated with an extra phosphorous layer, allowing it to absorb more light and colors for greater color gamut coverage.
In addition to true G-Sync, the Elite XG270QG also stands out from the LG with bonus features of convenience, namely two mouse bungees (for right and left handers) to prevent your gaming mouse’s cable from snagging during aggressive gaming, as well as a hook so you have somewhere to stash your gaming headset. This all points to a cleaner desk that lets you focus on what matters: gaming.Credit: Tom's Hardware
Like the LG UltraGear 27GL850-B, the Elite X6270QG comes with RGB lighting. There’s an RGB hexagon on the back of the aluminum build, but the ViewSonic exec we spoke with admitted that it may not be bright enough to make a huge impact on your wall. So ViewSonic also incorporated an RGB strip at the bottom of the panel, which cast a nice light on our office’s conference room table, even with the lights at max brightness. You can easily turn off either (or both) RGB effects with a joystick on the bottom of the monitor should those lights distract you.
In that same vein, ViewSonic told us that it wanted to keep things more subtle than the aggressive, colorful and angular looks of other gaming monitors, so the Elite XG270QG could be versatile, perhaps even fitting in an office setting and with older users. In fact, ViewSonic's more monotone approach will likely be the Elite's look for the foreseeable future. The stand was also redesigned, including a hook handle up top, while you can also run wires through its central loop.
Additionally, the lighting will be controllable via the Elite RGB Controller on-screen display (OSD) software, which will be the first app for ViewSonic’s Elite line when it debuts in November. It lets you pick colors and browse through different lighting modes.
The XG270QG will debut worldwide in November for an estimated $599.99, about $100 more than the LG UltraGear 27GL850-B with the same panel.
ViewSonic is also releasing two other Elite monitors with the Elite Display Controller, mouse bungee and headphone hook (the XG270 in November and the XG270QX in Q1 2020), plus its XG05 series (in North America in Q1 2020). You can see full specs for all the upcoming Elite monitors below.
ViewSonic Elite Monitors Specs
An Elite Ally
Credit: ViewSonicViewSonic is also sharing details on a new touchscreen peripheral called the Elite Ally. According to the vendor, gamers will be able to use the device to for easy access to OSD settings, like game modes, FreeSync or G-Sync, RGB lighting, brightness, HDR and contrast. The accessory will only work with the Elite line of monitors and will come out in November. The price wasn’t disclosed.
In the past couple weeks B&H has pushed back availability from early October to November, and dropped Best Buy from their "Where to Buy" section. All the early reporting for this monitor said it would come this summer.... which is over.
I'm similarly frustrated that TCL's new 55R625 series 6 TV's were also supposed to come out "this summer" and still haven't surfaced.
Allegedly, it's already shipping. You can find reviews of it and some people claim to have them, even though availability is spotty.
What's attracting me to LG's monitor is the combination of high refresh rate + HDR. For me, 2560x1440, 27", and non-curved are also requirements. For a larger display, I'd go with curved, but I'd also want 4k and I don't care to spend on a graphics card that can drive it well. So, if it doesn't have quality issues (and I'm reading some people are experiencing bleed), I think LG's is the monitor for me.
BTW, I'm skeptical of array backlighting and I don't even want a monitor so bright that it'd hurt my eyes. Two more points in favor of this panel, vs. some of the more "premium" options.
I would rather have a "G-Sync Compatible" (FreeSync) display than one with "True G-Sync". With FreeSync over DisplayPort, you get a screen that should support adaptive sync with cards from all the major vendors, including Nvidia, AMD and likely Intel once they enter the graphics card market, along with some titles for the Xbox One for screens that support the feature over HDMI, and I would bet that the upcoming generation of consoles from Microsoft and Sony will both offer wider support for it. With "True G-Sync" you get what amounts to the same thing, only locked to Nvidia graphics cards and nothing else, and there's no telling who will be providing the best options for graphics hardware a few years down the line.
Yeah, I'm not sure I'd be all that fond of super-bright full-array backlighting on an HDR screen, at least in a desktop environment where its filling one's field of view in what may be a relatively dimly lit environment.
However, full array backlighting would pretty much be a necessity to get an HDR experience out of a panel like this. Judging by the TechSpot/HardwareUnboxed review for the LG 27GL850, that screen's panel has a relatively weak native contrast ratio at under 800:1, placing its contrast even below most of the recent TN panels they tested, despite being IPS, which are usually a bit better...
https://www.techspot.com/review/1908-lg-27gl850
Even if you don't want parts of a scene in HDR content to be uncomfortably bright, one of the primary points of HDR is to offer an increased range of brightness levels, and you are unlikely to see any benefit from that without either making the brightest parts of a scene brighter, or the dimmest parts dimmer. A panel like this isn't going to provide decent HDR output using a standard backlight, since it doesn't have enough contrast on its own. A VA panel provides around 3 to 4 times the native contrast, and would almost certainly be a better starting point for HDR without array backlighting.
The screen's backlight apparently doesn't even meet the requirements for HDR400 certification, only offering up to 350 nits of peak brightness, so while it technically may "support" an HDR input, it would be a stretch to consider the output "HDR".
The main draw of that LG screen (and this one that apparently uses the same panel), is that they offer some of the fastest refresh rates for IPS. Again, it's probably a stretch to consider it a "1ms" refresh rate, since that apparently requires setting overdrive to a level that causes substantial inverse ghosting, but even at normal overdrive levels, they perform pixel transitions faster than other IPS displays. Of course, again, that results in below normal contrast for an IPS screen, so there's a tradeoff there in terms of image quality.
What I really care about is reducing banding. That's why I want a 10-bit panel, even if it's 8-bit + FRC (the artifacts of which I feel should be diminished with a higher refresh rate).
To the extent that I care about HDR, it might be just to dabble with it from a programming perspective. And for that, as long as I can see a discernible difference on the monitor, I don't really care if it's subtle. I still don't know a whole lot about HDR, however (i.e. getting into the nitty gritty of how to actually use it).
It seems like HDR has been coming for more than a decade - I can remember back when the PS3 rolled in firmware updates that enabled deep color (up to 16-bit per channel!) and it seemed like that + xvYCC was gonna be the next big thing. And when AMD and Nvidia's pro cards started adding support for 10-bit and 12-bit. At my office, we even have monitors from 7-8 years ago that are 8-bit + 2-bit FRC - so old, I'm pretty sure they still have fluorescent backlights!