LG's 1ms Response Time IPS Gaming Monitors Are a First

During the E3 gaming conference this week, LG announced the world's first IPS displays with a 1ms response time with the LG UltraGear Nano IPS lineup. We’ve seen TN and VA panels sporting this feature, but not in IPS form until now. LG achieved this using Nano IPS technology for a fast response time, as well as accurate color reproduction and a refresh rate of 144 Hz-plus.

The new displays have gamers talking because of that response time spec. That's how long it takes for a monitor to change the color of its individual pixels. Slower response times means ghosting and worse picture quality. Plus, this speed is all packed into an IPS panel, a technology known for its superior color and viewing angles. IPS panels also tend to be pricier than their TN and VA counterparts, so interested parties will have to keep an eye on that price tag.



The LG UltraGear Nano IPS gaming monitors will be available for pre-order in the U.S. on July 1 with availability in European markets in Q3. Pricing wasn't disclosed.

The new lineup includes two different monitors: a 38-inch (model 38GL950G) and a 27-inch (model 27GL850). Both IPS panels feature a 144 Hz refresh rate (up to 175 Hz overclocked) and cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut (135% sRGB). Users can connect to the monitors via DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity, with the 27-inch having two more HDMI ports. Other connectivity includes a USB 3.0 hub with one input and two outputs.

Credit: LG

LG designed the 38-inch monitor to increase a gamers’ sense of immersion, with a curved screen, 21:9 aspect ratio, thin bezels and the upgraded Sphere Lighting 2.0 (RGB lighting on the back of the screen for ambiance). Sporting a 3840 x 1600 resolution, the Nvidia G-Sync equipped panel hits 450 nits max brightness and carries the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for HDR fans.

The smaller 27-inch monitor is curveless, rocks a 2560 x 1440 resolution, supports HDR10, 350 nits max brightness and is G-Sync Compatible.

A complete list of specifications are below.

LG UltraGear Nano IPS Gaming Monitor Specs