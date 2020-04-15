Vivify Launches RGB HDMI 'Gaming Cable' With RGB Mixer For $100

Vivify lifted the curtains off the brand's latest ARQUUS W73ø fiber optic HDMI RGB gaming cable, which comes with a new feature that allows for RGB customization.
On the RGB side of things, the ARQUUS W73ø seemingly features a patented design. Vivify implemented built-in LEDs at the source and the display end of the cable that pass through a proprietary diffuser. The company includes the Vnode software that offers up to eight different lighting effects and a vast spectrum of colors. Vivify also hooked up with Razer to get the ARQUUS W73ø certified for the latter's Chroma ecosystem, so you can synchronize the cable's lighting effects with your Razer peripherals.
The ARQUUS W73ø isn't exclusive to PC gamers, either. It's compatible with any device that has an HDMI port, including laptops, consoles, gaming monitors or TVs.
As opposed to traditional copper-based cables, Vivify makes the ARQUUS W73ø out of optical fiber. As a result, the ARQUUS W73ø can transport signals over great distances with minimal signal loss. Vivify's cable is slim, flexible, and measures 9 feet (2.7m) long, so distance and cable management shouldn't be a concern for most users. The ARQUUS W73ø can even withstand working environmental temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius.
The ARQUUS W73ø conforms to the HDMI 2.0b standard, meaning it can deliver an image with a maximum resolution of 4,096 x 2,160 pixels and a refresh rate up to 60 Hz. The cable also supports up to 32 audio channels and 1,536 kHz audio sample frequency, which the company says allows for a high fidelity audio experience.
The ARQUUS W73ø carries a price tag of $99.99 and comes with a limited two-year warranty.
I have a 75' (~23 meter) braided HDMI cable, non-amplified, using traditional wire. It's quite thick at 3/8" (1 cm) in diameter, but is regularly priced well under half the price of this cord, and I got it on sale for even less. The cable has worked fine in my limited testing, though I didn't try 4K, and I doubt it would handle that resolution at that length. Compatibility may also be device-dependent due to variances in signal strength. Still, 30' HDMI cables can generally handle 4K at 60Hz for around $20-$30 or so. And you can even get a pair of HDMI over ethernet adapters for less than $100 that can handle runs over 100'.
So, being fiber optic seems to serve little purpose for this cable, and performance-wise, it should be no different from just about any $10-$15 HDMI 2.0b cable of similar length. Fiber is currently only really useful for HDMI cables above 30', where traditional cable can potentially become unreliable.
Perhaps cable lengths may become somewhat more limited with devices utilizing the additional bandwidth of HDMI 2.1 for things like 4K at 120Hz and higher resolutions once those become more common, but its already possible to find well-reviewed 10ft HDMI 2.1 cables for under $30 that seem to handle that just fine. And this fiber optic cable isn't even HDMI 2.1, just 2.0b. If one is spending $100 on a 9' HDMI cable targeted at gamers, shouldn't it at least fully support the capabilities of the new consoles and gaming displays launching this year?
The RGB does look nice and will undoubtedly be what sells the cord, but I think it would be a bit distracting. Well, assuming you have the cord draped across your desk as in the product images, rather than mostly hidden from view as monitor cables usually are. : P