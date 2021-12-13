Trending

NFT Marketplace Says $4.5 Million in Crypto Has Been Stolen

The tokens were said to have been taken from 148 compromised wallets

Vulkan Forged
(Image credit: Vulkan Forged)

The cryptocurrency heists just keep on coming: Vulcan Forged announced Sunday that 4.5 million PYR was recently stolen from 148 compromised wallets.

Vulcan Forged described itself as "an established non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with 10+ games, a 2,000+ community and top 5 NFT marketplace volume" in the whitepaper (PDF) announcing its PYR token.

PYR's value pales in comparison to other tokens. CoinMarketCap puts its highest price at $46.62 on December 1. It was trading around $30.98 before Vulcan Forged's disclosure; its price has dropped to approximately $22.14 at the time of writing.

That drop means whoever stole the 4.5 million PYR made off with $99.6 million rather than $139.4 million. (And that's assuming they can offload nearly one-quarter of the token's circulating supply, which CoinMarketCap puts at 18.9 million tokens.)

This haul is much smaller than the $600 million stolen from—and later returned to—Poly Network in October either way. But it comes in pretty close to the more recent theft of $150 million worth of ETH and BSC tokens from BitMart.