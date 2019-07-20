WD Releases 1TB Gaming Drive Accelerated SSD for Xbox One

Photo Source: Western Digital

Microsoft already sells Xbox One models with up to 1TB of storage. For people who need even more storage for their digital games, ComputerBase found Western Digital's aptly named Gaming Drive Accelerated for Xbox One, which is available in 500GB and 1TB capacities.

The WD Gaming Drive Accelerated is compatible with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X alike. The 1TB model is purportedly able to accommodate up to 25 games, based on the average download size of an Xbox title, and both models rely on USB 3.0 connections.

Western Digital claimed that, based on its 400 MB/s read speed and "internal testing," the Gaming Drive Accelerated could offer up to 50% faster load times. 50% faster than what? Well, we don't know, but we assume the company is comparing the drive to its predecessor.

The Gaming Drive Accelerated measures in at 4 inches wide, 1.3 inches deep, and 5 inches tall with a weight of roughly 0.24 pounds. Combine that with a "rubber-bumper framing" and a three-year warranty and it's easy to see the device's appeal as a portable game library.

Both the 500GB and 1TB capacities of the WD Gaming Drive Accelerated for Xbox One are out of stock via the WD online store. ComputerBase said the drives cost $120 and $220, respectively, in the U.S. Western Digital hasn't revealed availability in other markets.