Fight The Nazi Occupation In 'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' Launch Trailer

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ release is on the horizon. In 10 days, you’ll step into the shoes of B.J. Blazkowicz and take America back from the occupying Nazi forces. In case you need more hype for the upcoming game, you can check out the launch trailer released today by Machine Games and Bethesda Softworks.

The trailer shows Blazkowicz and his allies of the Resistance hijacking a TV signal. They ask Americans to join the rebellion and use whatever weapons they have—bare hands, axes, or powerful firearms—to take back their towns and cities from the Nazi forces. As Blazkowicz, you’ll have a multitude of weapons at your disposal, with an arsenal stocked with everything from small submachine guns to powerful energy weapons that can melt through soldiers in seconds. You can also dual-wield different combinations of weapons to take on anything that stands in your way.

As you make your way through the campaign, you’ll also get access to upgrades for your favorite weapons. These improvements come in the form of modified rounds, a silencer, or an added scope, for example. You’ll even have situations where you can use stilts, powerful Ram Shackles, and a Constructor Harness to gain tactical advantage over the enemy.

If you pre-order the game, you’ll get access to Episode Zero of the “Freedom Chronicles” trilogy pack. The rest of the content is available as a Season Pass for $25, and it’s also included as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition ($80). For the die-hard fans there’s the $100 Collector’s Edition, which includes a special box, steelbook cover for the game, poster, and a 12-inch Blazkowicz figure (with multiple accessories).

