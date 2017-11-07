'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' Update Improves Stability On Nvidia 10-Series GPUs

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus had a “Vault” option in its menu that wasn’t accessible at launch. However, it had a countdown timer, which meant that the Vault would reveal something when it hit zero. With the latest update, fans can now check out the its contents. PC players will also benefit from the update because it contains a few fixes for the platform.
Those using one of Nvidia’s 10-series GPUs should see a more stable experience during gameplay. However, it came at a cost: The studio disabled the cards’ ability to perform asynchronous compute tasks until a fix for the issue comes in a future driver update. If you’re playing on a Windows 10 system, you should also see improved stability on Nvidia’s GPU when playing at a resolution other than 4K when DPI scaling is set to 175% on a 4K monitor. There’s even more stability improvements on the same set of cards if you changed the resolution to 4K while the DPI scale is on 125% or 150%.
If you’re playing on the recently released Xbox One X, you’ll get a visual upgrade. In addition to 4K resolution support, the update also allows for dynamic resolution scaling.
Everyone can now access the Vault, and it contains 10 “combat simulations” that will test your skills with the game’s vast arsenal of weapons. You can access these simulations from the main menu or from the Eva’s Hammer U-boat. However, you’ll need to progress through Chapter 2 in the campaign in order to try out the scenarios. Each of these missions also comes with leaderboards so you can see how your performance stacks up with other players.
Once you’re done with the campaign and combat missions, you can play even more content with Episode Zero of “The Freedom Chronicles” season pass. You’ll follow the story of three characters—Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant, and Gerald Wilkins —as they embark on their own fight against the Nazi regime in another part of America. You’ll have some new abilities and weapons at your disposal in this first of a three-part series. Episode Zero is available for those who pre-ordered Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, but it’s also available if you buy the season pass for $25.
|Name
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Type
|First-person shooter, action
|Developer
|Machine Games
|Publisher
|Bethesda Softworks
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|October 27, 2017
At some point, we as consumers MUST stop supporting rush releases. This keeps happening year after year. I think it's related to the console versions being fine and the backporting to PC being the issue. The developer and publisher don't want to hold up a release of a game just because of a PC port problem and they just release all versions for quick ROI sales.
i5 4690K
GTX 1080ti
Like you mentioned I think many of the problems came from people not updating their drivers. It sucks that a game would have so many problems without the game ready drivers but I think I remember Doom having issues with older drivers too. Might have something to do with the game running on Vulkan instead of DX11 or DX12. Both AMD and Nvidia were quick to put out drivers specifically for this game and I really think many of the problems people are seeing would be solved if they just updated their drivers.
I'm running an i5-4690k and 1070 and getting about 130-135 FPS on Ultra settings with my 2560x1440 144Hz gsync monitor. The game runs and looks great and I haven't experienced a single crash or noticeable bug during gameplay. I did have one crash the first time I changed resolution from 1080p to 1440p but since then everything has been fine.
Wow. Most benchmark test suites I've seen show a 1070 at 1440p between 80-90FPS on Ultra. These guys were hitting low 60s with a 1070 on the super-ultra quality ("Mein leben!"):
http://www.guru3d.com/articles_pages/wolfenstein_ii_the_new_colossus_pc_graphics_analysis_benchmark_review,5.html